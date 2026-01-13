Skip to content
Brittany Snow warns The Hunting Wives season 2 will make fans 'very angry, but in a sexy way'

Brittany Snow warns The Hunting Wives season 2 will make fans 'very angry, but in a sexy way'

"So I think people are going to be very shocked, I think people are going to be angry," Brittany Snow said.

January 13 2026
The upcoming season of The Hunting Wives is shaping up to be “more steamy” than the first sapphic sex filled one.

So why are fans “going to be angry,” according to star Brittany Snow?

Snow stars as Sophie O’Neil, a woman who moves to a conservative part of Texas and is drawn into a web of sex and lies by Malin Akerman’s enigmatic socialite, Margo Banks. The first season not only treated viewers to smoking hot lesbian sex scenes, but also ended on a cliffhanger and a surprising death, and it sounds like season 2 is set to up the ante.

“Wild. Every script is a new adventure. They said that we couldn’t top last year and somehow I think we are doing it,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. “I’m surprised. And I even knew what was coming a little bit. So I think people are going to be very shocked, I think people are going to be angry. I think people are going to be surprised and excited.”

She added, “I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing to say, but definitely people should watch.”

Filming for The Hunting Wives season 2 is already underway, and Snow said she had a surprising reaction to reading the script for the new season. “I stood up on my couch,” she said. “Someone dies. I won’t tell you who. That is a wild play. Wild behavior.”

The first season of the show quickly went viral because of the hot sex scenes and intense chemistry between Snow and Ackerman, and elsewhere on the red carpet, Snow also said that fans should expect “more steamy” scenes in season 2.

“We’ve filmed some scenes, we played some Reneé Rapp. We got into a groove,” she told Justin Sylvester on Live from E!. “A lot of things happen this season that are very shocking. It’s gonna leave people very angry, but in a sexy way.”

