Jamie Campbell Bower says Vecna is lonely and Will is more powerful than ever

Yet, Miller doubled down on theories that Boots creator/showrunner Andy Parker "had always intended to take the boys to war in a season 2" — shutting down theories on social media that the series had no story to explore beyond season 1.

Can Boots season 2 get picked up by another streaming service or network?

Max Parker as Sgt. Sullivan on Boots. Netflix

Yes, in theory, particularly given that the Boots TV show wasn't confined to just being a Netflix original. Sony Pictures Television and a few other production companies were attached to Boots, so it is assumed that season 2 could be taken elsewhere.

The transferring of original content to a new streamer or network include 2017's One Day at a Time, which was canceled by Netflix after three seasons and revived for a fourth season on Pop. Notably, One Day at a Time also had Norman Lear attached as a producer, and was also a production by Sony Pictures Television, if that sounds familiar in any way. Another noteworthy example is Uncoupled, starring Neil Patrick Harris, which was canceled by Netflix and picked up for a second season by Showtime (despite being subsequently canceled by Showtime during lockdown).

Jack Cameron Kay as Joshua Jones on Boots. Netflix

While noting that the late Norman Lear — a producer on Netflix's Boots — would've felt both "disappointment" (for Boots being canceled) and "gratitude" (for Boots to have been made at all), Miller shared an interesting tidbit about Boots season 2 potentially getting picked up by another streaming service or network.

Miller explained (via Variety), "Although he [Miller] was aware that cancelations happen all of the time for various business decisions, he would empower myself, our fellow EPs and Sony to do everything humanly possible for our actors, writers and producers to try and find ourselves a new home."

Fans could get involved, too, according to Miller. Lear "would have encouraged the fans to make their voices be heard in the loudest ways possible to ensure a season 2 — wherever, whenever," the producer remarked.

Why was Boots canceled by Netflix?

Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope on Boots. Netflix

There isn't an official answer to address why Boots was canceled by Netflix. However, given that the Pentagon called Boots "woke garbage," some fans have theorized that the TV series was canceled by Netflix to please the Trump administration.

For context, Netflix recently announced that it will purchase Warner Bros Discovery — a giant merger that will need approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Actor Nicholas Logan, who played Howitt on Boots, also shared a video commenting that the cancelation of Boots "smells like… A Donald Trump butt queef."

Nicholas Logan as Sgt. Howitt on Boots. Netflix

Certain fans and critics took to social media to argue that Boots season 1 had already told a pretty complete story based on Greg Cope White's memoir The Pink Marine. As mentioned previously, producers have already shut down the idea that there was nowhere for Boots season 2 to go.

It's also worth noting that the first season of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black told the full story of Piper Kerman's memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison — a TV series that went on for seven seasons.

Boots is streaming on Netflix.