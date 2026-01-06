Skip to content
11 steamy & romantic BL shows you can watch now & where to stream them

These sweet and spicy international gay shows bring the heat (sometimes rivalry) and romance.

11 steamy & romantic BL shows you can watch now & where to stream them
Pride Staff
January 06 2026 / 9:00 AM
If Heated Rivalry taught us anything, it’s that we love a sweet and steamy gay love story. For many, it felt like that series came out of nowhere, but for fans of the BL genre, we’ve known that these kinds of gay romantic—and often very sexy—series are plentiful, if you know where to look.

For those unfamiliar with BL (aka Boys’ Love) dramas, they are a subgenre of manga, anime, series, and movies that originated in Japan but have become extremely popular across Asia and focus on romance, relationships, and sex between male characters.

And there are a ton—and we mean a TON—of them out there. The question is, where can you feast your eyes on them? The good news is they’re everywhere, including Tubi, Netflix, and some specialized streaming services.

Curious? Here are some 11 BL dramas ranging from charming and sweet to super spicy, and where to watch them.

All series descriptions are courtesy of their respective streaming services.

My Personal Weatherman

Tubi

Synopsis: “A beloved TV weatherman hides a tyrannical side, secretly supporting a manga artist in exchange for unwavering obedience.”

Romantic or spicy?: Spicy!

Where to watch: Tubi

The New Employee

Tubi

Synopsis: "A late-blooming virgin lands his dream internship where he meets his handsome, but distant boss. Can they resist temptation while working together?"

Romantic or spicy?: Romantic

Where to watch: Tubi

Love is Like a Poison

Netflix

Synopsis: “An elite but socially awkward lawyer takes in a genius con artist. Together, they secretly solve complex legal cases using unethically obtained evidence.”

Romantic or spicy?: Romantic

Where to watch: Netflix

Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!

Tunku / MBS

Synopsis: “Tensions sizzle when a student with horrible luck joins forces with another boy with chronic good luck in this charming romance based on a hit manga.”

Romantic or spicy?: Romantic

Where to watch: Tubi

Love Sea

Synopsis: Tongrak is a good-looking and hot guy from a wealthy family who is also a writer of popular romance novels. While travelling in search of inspiration for his most recent novel, he chances to meet Mahasamu, a young, irritating and dorky southern man. When they end up in bed together, however, Tongrak finds himself hooked.

Romantic or spicy?: Spicy

Where to watch: iQIYI

The End of the World With You

Viki

Synopsis: “Ten days before the world’s end, former lovers are reunited, leading them to wonder if it isn’t too late to reignite an old flame.”

Romantic or spicy?: Both!

Where to watch: Viki

Takara-Kun & Amagi-Kun

Tubi

Synopsis: “With one clumsy slip of the tongue, a secret crush evolves into a hush-hush romance between an unassuming high school boy and his popular classmate.”

Romantic or spicy?: Romantic

Where to watch: Tubi

I Cannot Reach You

Netflix

Synopsis: “Longtime friends and total opposites, Yamato and Kakeru always stick together. When the reserved Yamato admits his feelings, can everything change?”

Romantic or spicy?: Romantic

Where to watch: Netflix

Only Friends

GMMTV

Synopsis: “Mew, Ray, Boston and Namchueam—a group of business students running a hostel together—blur the lines between friendship and romance.”

Romantic or spicy?:

Where to watch: YouTube

Bad Buddy

Viki

Synopsis: “Two young men from rival families who despise one another form a close bond. Can they help deep-set ill-will turn into romance – and ensure love triumphs over hate?”

Romantic or spicy?: Romantic

Where to watch: Viki

My Stand In (Uncut)

Saban Films

Synopsis: Joe, a stuntman, is killed in an accident and mysteriously wakes up in the body of another man, now determined to avoid the same fate. Ming, an actor unaware of Joe's predicament, has plans of his own to keep Joe by his side.

Romantic or spicy?: Spicy, definitely spicy

Where to watch: iQIYI



