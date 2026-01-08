The 15 hottest male celebrities wearing Speedos in pop culture history

We’re a little obsessed with the things men use to cover their bulges. From jockstraps to codpieces, it’s all the stuff dreams are made of, but now we can’t stop thinking about celebs sporting Speedos.

Swim trunks are great, but nothing shows off the goods more than a banana hammock. Speedos are the perfect swim attire that gives you a glimpse of thick thighs, the celeb's mighty package, and that V that no one can get enough of.

There is nothing X-rated about the swimsuits these celebs are wearing, but there is also very little left to the imagination. From movies to magazine covers to viral stunts, these hot male celebrities have been busy making pop culture history a little bit more interesting and way more sexy.

John Travolta in 'Moment by Moment' John Travolta in 'Moment by Moment' Universal Pictures John Travolta played a young drifter who falls for an older woman (Lily Tomlin) in Moment by Moment, a ‘70s romantic drama that may be a forgotten moment in film history, but should be remembered for Travolta’s hairy chest and tight abs during the beach scene.

David Duchovny in ‘The X-Files’ David Duchovny in ‘The X-Files’ Fox Let’s be real, David Duchovny was always hot on the X-Files — truly a close second to co-star Gillian Anderson — but when he emerged from a pool dripping wet and in a bright red Speedo in season two of the classic sci-fi show, we took notice.

Matt Damon in 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Matt Damon in 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Miramax Matt Damon rocked a lime green Speedo in a beach scene in The Talented Mr. Ripley, where he played killer demon twink Tom Ripley opposite Jude Law. While the old-fashioned Speedo is less revealing than the modern version, you still get an eyeful of ‘90s-era Damon.

Andrew Scott in 'Ripley' Andrew Scott in 'Ripley' Netflix Netflix’s The Talented Mr. Ripley remake series Ripley, starred Andrew Scott in the titular role, and, much like when Matt Damon played the character, he also wore a Speedo. Lucky for fans, Scott’s version was tinier.

Tom Daley Tom Daley John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley has spent most of his career living in a Speedo, and while this is true for basically every swimmer, the gays can’t stop thirsting after the out and proud star diver who loves to wear his swimsuit extremely low on his hips.

Theo James Theo James sported a white Speedo, glistening tan skin, and abs of steel in a Dolce & Gabbana campaign that made the gays feral in 2025.

Christopher Atkins in ‘Dallas’ Christopher Atkins in 'Dallas.' CBS Christopher Atkins is probably best known for running around on a beach in next to nothing with Brooke Shields in The Blue Lagoon, but he’ll also be remembered for donning a bright blue speedo in an episode of the ‘80s classic TV show Dallas.

Luke Evans See on Instagram Out gay actor Luke Evans is the tiny swimwear king and keeps his Instagram feed full of pics of him in itty bitty swimsuits — he even models his own brand!

Burt Lancaster in ‘From Here to Eternity’ Burt Lancaster in ‘From Here to Eternity’ Columbia Pictures Burt Lancaster famously wore a Speedo in From Here to Eternity, where he starred opposite Deborah Kerr in possibly the most famous beach sex scene to ever be put to film. Did he end up with sand in places he didn't want? Probably. But he looked hot while doing it!

Arnold Schwarzenegger See on Instagram During his bodybuilding days, Arnold Schwarzenegger was always photographed in a Speedo, and no one was mad about it!

Robe Lowe in ‘Behind the Candelabra’ Rob Lowe may look cartoonish in this film about Liberace, where he plays a plastic surgeon, but he dons a colorful Speedo, which manages to make him look hot despite the prosthetics on his face. Fans will take any excuse to see Rob Lowe half-naked — and we don’t blame them!

Jason Kelce Former football star Jason Kelce went viral when he attended a charity event in June 2025 and ripped off his American Flag shorts to reveal a matching Speedo underneath.

Jude Law in ‘The New Pope’ Jude Law in ‘The New Pope’ HBO Jude Law may play the pious head of the Catholic Church in The New Pope, but that didn’t stop him from wearing a white Speedo and showing off his considerable assets.

Walton Goggins in Cultured Magazine Walton Goggins made fans drool in 2025 when he was featured on the cover of Cultured Magazine in a highlighter-yellow Speedo, which…well… highlights all of the goods.