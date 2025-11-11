Sexy gay hockey series 'Heated Rivalry' drops this month — here's everything you need to know

If you haven’t heard, a steamy new gay series is headed our way this month. Heated Rivalry is a friends-to-lovers story set in the world of ice hockey, and it’s about to become your favorite show.
Right about now, you probably have some burning questions, like: What’s it about? Who’s in it? How do I watch it? Good news — we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Heated Rivalry.
What is Heated Rivalry about?
Much in the vein of Red, White, and Royal Blue, Heated Rivalry is a friends-to-lovers story — but this time set in the pressure cooker of professional ice hockey. And for those who have read the source material, it’s hot enough to melt a whole rink’s worth of ice.
The upcoming six-part series revolves around Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) of the Montreal Voyageurs and Boston Bears captain Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), who meet for a series of secret sexual rendezvous over the course of years while maintaining a public rivalry on the ice. What starts as palpable chemistry and sizzling hot hate sex turns into a true romance.
Who stars in 'Heated Rivalry'?First look at the steamy gay hockey romance 'Heated Rivalry' & the stars who have gays lustingSabrina Lantos/Crave via Deadline
Storrie. For both actors, these roles mark their first time as leads — what a way to start!
Prior to starring in Heated Rivalry, Storrie had a pivotal role in Joker: Folie à Deux, in which he’s responsible for the titular character’s fate in the final scene. He also starred in the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age film Riley, and next up he’s appearing in the sci-fi film April X.
Williams is no stranger to the small screen, having previously appeared in an episode of Tracker and Hallmark’s All I Need for Christmas. Next up, he’ll star alongside Julia Garner in Netflix’s crypto drama The Altruists.
But there’s one other place these two have frequently — and enticingly — been popping up, and that’s all over one another’s social media. If there’s any question that their chemistry is about to be off the charts, just watch them flirt, tease, and, ahem, wrestle.
Hot.
Is 'Heated Rivalry' based on a book?
Can’t wait for the show to start to see what all the hype is about? Well, then you’re in luck, because you can go straight to the source material right now. Heated Rivalry is based on the novel Heated Rivalry: A Spicy Gay Hockey Romance by Rachel Reid.
The book is actually the second in the Game Changers series — a collection of gay hockey romances from the same author. The series is part of a larger subgenre of steamy gay sports and friends-to-lovers novels you can read to tide you over until the show starts (and between episodes). Not sure where to start but aching to crack a spine? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered there, too.
But let’s get back to the series at hand
Is there a poster for 'Heated Rivalry'?
There sure is! Crave dropped the poster for the series this week, featuring the two leads face-to-face on the ice. It’s giving “now kiss.” Thankfully, they will — and a whole lot more.
The second poster is even hotter!
The people behind this adaptation are not here to disappoint. The newest poster for the series features the two hot stars wearing their hockey pants and nothing else, showing off their six-pack abs and Storrie's happy trail.
Is there a trailer for 'Heated Rivalry'?
The trailer is out, and it is every bit as sexy as you’d hope. We broke down our favorite moments from it here, but the big takeaway is that these two are so great — and so sexy — together. This show is unapologetically hot, hot, hot. Watch the trailer above.
When does 'Heated Rivalry' come out and how can I watch it?
So when and where can we feast our eyes on this show? Heated Rivalry premieres on November 28 on the Canadian streaming service, Crave.