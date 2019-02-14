Queer Love Gets Deadly in the Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer

"Sometimes when you love someone, you do crazy things."

Sandra Oh's murderous, Emmy-nominated series Killing Eve is returning for a second season, and the latest trailer looks devilishly delicious.

Last season, Eve Polastri and Villanelle's all-consuming game of cat and mouse ended in an attempted murder. From the latest trailer, it's now clear that both Eve and Villanelle made it out alive, but the ex-M15 agent and expert assassin are both undeniably obsessed with each other.

Killing Eve returns to BBC on April 7! Watch the trailer below.