Veronica Mars Is Officially Back Again

There's been a gaping, Kristen Bell-sized hole in our hearts ever since our fave teen mystery series Veronica Mars went off the air in 2007, but like a Phoenix from the ashes (or Alyssa Edwards in All Stars 2), she's back again!

That's right! Hulu just dropped a trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth season of the show that helped Kristen become a household name, and from the looks of it, Veronica has got more work on her hands than ever as she tries to figure out who's behind a series of bombings that are happening in her beachside hometown of Neptune.

Oh yeah—Logan (Jasson Dohring) is also back, and looking like a total snack. (Just FYI.)

The inner mid-2000s kid inside all of us is screaming in joy!

Watch the trailer for Season 4 of Veronica Mars in the video below!