Lilly Singh's Late-Night Show Just Got a Premiere Date!

2019 has been a really, really good year for Lilly Singh so far. In February, the popular YouTuber and comedian confirmed her sexuality after coming out as bisexual, and then the following month in March, she also announced that she would be hosting her very own late-night show. That groundbreaking news will make her the only queer woman of color with a late-night hosting gig on a major broadcast network, and now, after a few months of waiting, fans finally get to know more about the new project!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lilly's series—entitled A Little Late With Lilly Singh—is set for a September 16 premiere on NBC and will occupy the 1:35am spot that was previously held by Last Call With Carson Daly.

"I'm literally counting down the days until the premiere. It's 53," Singh said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night."

THR is also reporting that the team behind Lilly and her show is very much committed to diversity. A Little Late's writers room will have be gender-balanced, with staff that includes the likes of Sean O'Connor (The Late Late Show With James Corden, What Just Happened??!), Marina Cockenberg (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Sergio Serna (The Late Late Show, Alternatino With Arturo Castro), Mona Mira, Jen Burton (Alternatino), and Jonathan Giles.

It may have taken longer than it should, but getting to see a queer woman of color host her very own late-night show and occupy space in a field literally run by old, white men is super exciting, and you can bet we'll be up late in Septemeber to cath her NBC debut!

A Little Late With Lilly Singh premieres Monday, September 16 on NBC!