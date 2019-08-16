So How Would Jessica Lange Rank Her 'American Horror Story' Roles?

For those of us who have been waiting for this moment to finally arrive, Jessica Lange is set to make an epic comeback to our TV screens this fall when she returns for the upcoming season of FX's popular American Horror Story anthology! In a recent interview with Gold Derby, the legendary Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress was asked to rank all of her roles from the first four seasons of AHS, and her results...just might surprise you...
Scroll down to see how Jessica would rank all of her past roles from her time on American Horror Story!
Yup, you read that right. Lange ranked her role in the ultra fan-favorite Coven season her least favorite.
"I was stunned that year to get the Emmy for that part," she told Gold Derby. "The part was very well-written, I just didn't particularly like the whole set up and season and story we were telling."
While we're sad Jessica didn't like her Coven role as much as the fandom did, her role in AHS' second season Asylum was equally as iconic, and since she blessed the world with "The Name Game" during this season, we can't be totally mad.