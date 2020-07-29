Here's Your First Look at 'Ratched,' Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series

From the creators of American Horror Story comes a harrowing new drama series that follows the origin story of the notorious real-life asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, played by Sarah Paulson.

"In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind," the official description reads. "On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

Produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series' stars include Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, and more.

Scroll down to see some of the first images from the series, premiering September 18 on Netflix.