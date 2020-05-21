Cate Blanchett Said 'I'm a Lesbian' During an Instagram Live

The Oscar-winning icon was chatting with her Mrs. America costar Sarah Paulson when the now-legendary moment happened!!

So earlier this week, two-time Oscar-winning actress and Carol star Cate Blanchett sat down for a virtual chat on Instagram Live with her Mrs. America co-star and queer American Horror Story icon Sarah Paulson, and something glorious and instantly meme-able happened: Cate said, out loud, "I am a lesbian."

We're not entirely sure what the full context of all of this was (Sarah was talking about something CBD oil-related and we're pretty sure Cate was just reading one of the many on-screen comments, not actually coming out as a lesbian herself), but it doesn't really matter. Cate actually uttering the words "I'm a lesbian" is an actual thing now, and our inner fangirls couldn't be happier!

As expected, the memes and internet jokes immediately started to flow:

If there was ever any doubt, Cate just cemented her status as an icon for lesbians!