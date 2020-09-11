Halsey Is Reuniting With Sydney Sweeney in Their Very Own TV Show

The "Without Me" singer is teaming up (once again!) with the Euphoria star for another project!

Remember late last year when bi pop icon Halsey teamed up with Euphoria and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney to bless us with the music video for "Graveyard?" Well, it looks like the two will be giving us even more big queer energy because the two are going to be working again on an upcoming TV project!

According to a report from Deadline, the Grammy-nominated "Without Me" singer is set to make her acting debut alongside Sweeney (who has a ton of prestige TV credits like The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Object under her belt) in an upcoming high school drama called The Player’s Table. The show is based on author Jessica Goodman’s bestselling debut novel They Wish They Were Us and will be executive produced by Sweeney under her new production company Fifty-Fifty Films, Deadline also reports.

"In Gold Coast, Long Island, everything from the expensive downtown shops to the manicured beaches, to the pressed uniforms of Jill Newman and her friends, looks perfect. But as Jill found out three years ago, nothing is as it seems," says They Wish They Were Us' official description on GoodReads. "Freshman year Jill's best friend, the brilliant, dazzling Shaila Arnold, was killed by her boyfriend. After that dark night on the beach, Graham confessed, the case was closed, and Jill tried to move on."

It continues:

"Now, it's Jill's senior year and she's determined to make it her best yet. After all, she's a senior and a Player — a member of Gold Coast Prep's exclusive, not-so-secret secret society. Senior Players have the best parties, highest grades and the admiration of the entire school. This is going to be Jill's year. She's sure of it. But when Jill starts getting texts proclaiming Graham's innocence, her dreams of the perfect senior year start to crumble. If Graham didn't kill Shaila, who did? Jill is vows to find out, but digging deeper could mean putting her friendships, and her future, in jeopardy."

With Miss Rona still putting a majority of the TV & film industry on hold, we're not sure exactly when we'll be getting to see Halsey and Syndey reunite on our TV sets, but if the description of the book The Player's Table is based on is anything to go by, then we're in for some serious drama that will most definitely be worth the long wait!

In the meantime, we'll just have to keep rewatching the "Graveyard" music video on loop!