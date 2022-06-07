A League of Their Own First Look Is Already One for the Lesbians

The official teaser trailer for Amazon's A League of Their Own series just dropped and it’s already chock full of those sapphic vibes we’ve been eagerly anticipating.

The serialized adaptation of the iconic 1992 movie about the first pro-baseball league for women has been high on every sporty lesbian’s must-watch list ever since it was first announced.

Like the movie, the show will be set in the World War II era, although it will follow a brand new set of characters, with a cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Nick Offerman. Jacobson co-created the show with Will Graham, and both have spoken previously about how important it was to bring the queer stories of these baseball players — something based in historical fact — to the screen in this adaptation, along with a focus on the racial discrimination issues of the time.

“In talking to a few of the former players about their experience as queer women at the time — one of them said to us, ‘It was a party,’” Graham told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “As a gay person, I never heard anyone say that about a pre-Stonewall event in gay history. There’s this sense of joy, and they actually got to find things they loved and it felt like that would be a good story to tell right now.”

The idea of this as a story involving queer joy and perseverance in a time when that really wasn’t acceptable in society is already coming through in the trailer, which bounces back and forth between flirtatious looks and female camaraderie in ways that already feel so distinct and refreshingly true to even the modern experience.

A League of Their Own premieres on Prime Video August 12.