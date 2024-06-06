Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour are married!

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have officially tied the knot!
The happy couple dished on their recent wedding in Cultured Magazine, and how a chaotic turn of events actually led to the perfect event of their dreams.
"We had planned an outdoor ceremony and dinner, but we had to pivot," Jacobson said. "It was such kismet, because the ceremony was not what we expected, but it was exactly what we’d hoped for. People were packed together. When we looked out at the audience, our friends were on stools, peeking through the plants, and sitting on top of the booths."
From the sound of it, everything went through last minute adjustments, from swapping out a seated dinner to an indoor buffet to having to get ready in a supply closet.
And their unique circumstances led to unique photos commemorating the occasion, some of which they shared with Cultured:
Jacobson and Balfour first started dating back in 2020, after meeting virtually during the pandemic. They each told the magazine about quietly realizing they were in love by their first in person date. By October 2021, they had gone public with their relationship, and by 2022, they were engaged.
Despite best laid plans for their wedding falling through, it's pretty apparent the actresses wound up with a wedding that was, even unintentionally, just right for them.
"It really was 'one of those nights.' We were in a dark wooden room with no windows, an insane sound system, and a disco ball," Balfour said. "Everyone’s nice clothes became wet rags. People were smoking who don’t smoke. Our moms did the hora. It was like we all existed in a different dimension for a while."
