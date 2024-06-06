Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour are married!

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour are married!

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour
@abbijacbson/Instagram

The couple recently shared details of a wedding that went delightfully off the rails.

rachelkiley

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have officially tied the knot!

The happy couple dished on their recent wedding in Cultured Magazine, and how a chaotic turn of events actually led to the perfect event of their dreams.

"We had planned an outdoor ceremony and dinner, but we had to pivot," Jacobson said. "It was such kismet, because the ceremony was not what we expected, but it was exactly what we’d hoped for. People were packed together. When we looked out at the audience, our friends were on stools, peeking through the plants, and sitting on top of the booths."

From the sound of it, everything went through last minute adjustments, from swapping out a seated dinner to an indoor buffet to having to get ready in a supply closet.

And their unique circumstances led to unique photos commemorating the occasion, some of which they shared with Cultured:

Jacobson and Balfour first started dating back in 2020, after meeting virtually during the pandemic. They each told the magazine about quietly realizing they were in love by their first in person date. By October 2021, they had gone public with their relationship, and by 2022, they were engaged.

Despite best laid plans for their wedding falling through, it's pretty apparent the actresses wound up with a wedding that was, even unintentionally, just right for them.

"It really was 'one of those nights.' We were in a dark wooden room with no windows, an insane sound system, and a disco ball," Balfour said. "Everyone’s nice clothes became wet rags. People were smoking who don’t smoke. Our moms did the hora. It was like we all existed in a different dimension for a while."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainment
abbi jacobsonjodi balfourmarriagewedding
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio