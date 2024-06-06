Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour are married!

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have officially tied the knot!

The happy couple dished on their recent wedding in Cultured Magazine , and how a chaotic turn of events actually led to the perfect event of their dreams.

"We had planned an outdoor ceremony and dinner, but we had to pivot," Jacobson said. "It was such kismet, because the ceremony was not what we expected, but it was exactly what we’d hoped for. People were packed together. When we looked out at the audience, our friends were on stools, peeking through the plants, and sitting on top of the booths."

From the sound of it, everything went through last minute adjustments, from swapping out a seated dinner to an indoor buffet to having to get ready in a supply closet.

And their unique circumstances led to unique photos commemorating the occasion, some of which they shared with Cultured: