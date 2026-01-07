6 underrated romantic gay shows to watch if you loved Heated Rivalry

You’d have to be living under a gay rock if you’ve somehow missed the fervor over Heated Rivalry , the gay hockey romance that basically owned the last quarter of 2025.

The reason the show resonated so deeply with audiences, both gay and straight, was its perfect balance of yearning, romance, and unbelievably sexy scenes (let’s be honest, that last one is probably doing a lot of the initial heavy lifting). It was groundbreaking not just because it was a gay love story, but because it struck a chord with audiences—and rather than fading quickly into obscurity in this era of constant content, it’s only grown more popular by the day, turning its stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, into A-listers seemingly overnight.

While we love that with all our hearts, we can’t help but feel a pang for the gay shows that came before it and flew under the radar, often getting cancelled after just one season (truly, it’s an epidemic of cancellations ). And let’s not even start on how long and brutal the wait for season two of Heated Rivalry will be. So really, there’s no time like the present to go back and revisit the shows that could—and maybe should—have been the original Heated Rivalry-level breakout.

Some of these lean into the more romantic side of what made that show so beloved, others into yearning and self-discovery, and some just bring the heat. So with that in mind, here are six shows you may have missed—and how you can fix that today.

Smiley Smiley Netflix This Spanish series gets gay romance right! In it, Álex is nursing a broken heart after being ghosted by his latest love connection. Confused and frustrated, he reaches out to the man who ghosted him for an explanation but instead accidentally contacts Bruno, and the two strike up a surprising and passionate connection. This show was sadly axed after only one season, despite being very, very good. Where to watch: Netflix

Invisible Boys Invisible Boys Stan This Australian show understands the struggle of being closeted when all you want to do is be yourself and stand in your truth, and it has a ton of heart. The series follows a group of gay teens after one of them is outed on social media following his affair with a married man. Where to watch: Stan

Gameboys Gameboys dekkoo Incredibly sweet and romantic, this Filipino web series follows the friendship-turned–long-distance romance between two gamers, Cairo and Gavreel, who meet during lockdown. Anyone who has had a digital romance can relate to the longing and intense connection that can form even from miles away. Where to watch: Where to watch: dekkoo

Big Boys Big Boys Hulu This coming-of-age dramedy sees two very different young men coming together as roommates in their first year of university. One of them, Jack, is closeted and begins exploring his identity and sexuality. While this relationship is platonic, there is a moving intimacy between them. Where to watch: Hulu

One of the Boys One of the Boys Viaplay This Danish coming-of-age drama sees Lau, a young closeted boy, falling for another camper, Aksel, while the two attend a hyper-masculine summer camp where he is meant to prove his manhood. Instead, the two begin a sweet romance amidst the toxic culture surrounding them. Where to watch: viaplay