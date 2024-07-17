Xbox to give away controllers modeled after Deadpool's bum and we NEED to get our hands them

Every so often, something comes along in the gaming world that you never knew you needed, like when Lady Gaga released Chromatica skins for Fortnite.

In the newest iteration of “I must have it immediately,” ahead of Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine movie, Microsoft has given us a chance at winning a controller that’s shaped… like Deadpool’s ass.

Marvel.Xbox That’s right, folx, if you’ve ever wanted to grab onto Deadpool’s glutes while you’re shooting people up in a game of Halo, now is your chance. This “Cheeky Controller,” custom-designed and modeled after Deadpool’s “much-discussed, perfectly round tush,” was announced earlier today (July 17) through Xbox Wire. The controllers have a “firm (yet surprisingly comfortable) grip” and come with the “instantly recognizable” and “incredibly flattering red and black tactical suit.” Fans over 18 around the world can enter for a chance to “make his finest asset yours” and win one by following Xbox and reposting the sweepstakes post.

Before you get too excited, here’s the thing: Only the winner of the sweepstakes gets the controllers, which are only made for “one lucky fan.” The first 1,000 people to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series.2 — Core from the Microsoft store on July 22 will at least receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro designed to “enhance” their gaming setup, but said controller holders are only available in North America and Canada.

Marvel/Xbox You can enter for your chance to win immediately, so there’s no need to wait. Even if you don’t win the Cheeky Controller, gamers have a chance at some other custom Xbox hardware, such as a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand with foam versions of Bea and Arthur, Deadpool’s trusty katanas. Be sure to check out the official sweepstakes rules before you apply, and best of luck to the person who gets to fondle Deadpool’s ass. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26. The entry period for the sweepstakes ends on August 11.