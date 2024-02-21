Fortnite reveals Chromatica-themed Lady Gaga skins and we cannot contain our excitement

Fortnite has dropped new Lady GagaChromatica-inspired skins, and gamers everywhere are losing their minds.

The gaming platform announced the new skins by saying Gaga is the Icon for Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talent.

Gaga also made an announcement on her X, formerly Twitter, account, where she took a tweet from her page on October 2019 saying “What’s fortnight” and updated it with a purple picture of her new skin captioned “*fortnite.”

​Fans have long speculated that Gaga would join Fortnite in some capacity, and the Fortnite Festival she’s a part of is the platform’s rhythm game introduced at the end of last year with The Weeknd as the first debut headliner.

Epic For those unfamiliar, the rhythm game comes with playable Jam Tracks your character can rock out to on stage. Gaga’s contributions to the game include “Applause,” “Rain On Me,” “Stupid Love,” “Bloody Mary,” “Born This Way,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” and “The Edge of Glory.”

Epic Also with Gaga’s inclusion is a themed battle pass called Unlock Your Talent, which offers free and premium reward tracks. All of Gaga’s tracks are included in the premium set, which also includes a Chromatica guitar and keytar and the Enigmatic Gaga Outfit, which is an almost exact replica of the purple bodysuit the pop star donned during her Chromatica Ball tour.