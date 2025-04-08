'White Lotus' creator says if you don't like being 'edged,' don't watch his show

White Lotus has been on the tip of everyone’s tongues for weeks now, with incest plot lines, nude Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Parker Posey’s memeable dialogue taking over social media.

But now that the season 3 finale has aired, showrunner Mike White is opening up about the show that is popular among the gays with some cheeky sexual innuendo for fans.

Despite the third season of the popular dramedy drawing 6.2 million viewers — a 30% bump from the show’s previous record — some fans have criticized the new season for getting off to a slow start.

White disagrees and says they should get on board with “the vibe” of the show and enjoy the way he “edges” the audience, or they should “get out of my bed.”

“The pacing and the vibe… it definitely gets under their skin,” he said per Variety on the newest episode of the official White Lotus podcast on April 7.

“There was complaining about how there’s no plot. That part I find weird. It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe. I’m world-building. If you don’t want to go to bed with me then get out of my bed. I’m edging you! Enjoy the edging,” White said, defending his creative choices.

He continued, “If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be a bossy bottom. Get the f*ck out of my bed. Don’t come home with me. Don’t get naked in my bed. Get the f*ck out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen.”

White isn’t the only one talking openly about the show post-finale; Schwarzenegger admitted that he knew about the brotherly love scenes before joining the show, but never talked to White about his character’s sexual orientation.

"One of my audition scenes was the scene by the pool, when the two girls are interrogating me, saying they didn't force me to kiss my brother," Schwarzenegger told Variety. "I'm like, 'Yeah, you did,' And then they say, 'Well, we didn't make him jerk you off.' At the time, I didn't know if that was them messing with me, or if it had actually happened, until I booked the role. We didn't necessarily have conversations before that."

For those who are already chomping at the bit for season 4, you’re in luck because another season has already been greenly and will be set somewhere in Europe this time around. Plus, White, Schwarzenegger, and HBO CEO Casey Bloys have teased a potential all-stars season.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” White said.