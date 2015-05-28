10 Amazing Lesbian Sex Scenes Conveniently Found on Netflix

We can't get enough of these Sapphic love scenes!
Oh Netflix, how we love you!
In fact, we’re not even sure what we love most. It might be the endless hours of exciting, often original programming at our fingertips. Perhaps it’s the collective years of our lives we’ve dedicated to binging strange, new TV shows alone in the dark avoiding human contact. Or maybe it’s that, when browsing for a spontaneous movie night, Netflix for some reason seems to offer so many great lesbian films.
That’s right, for better or for worse (occasionally much worse), Netflix is a queer ladies’ free for all, and we’re loving every moment of it!
And so, because we love cinema, we’ve shamelessly ranked the best of Netflix’s most sapphic sex scenes for your upcoming movie night enjoyment. And even better, Netflix switches out movies all the time, so as soon as you've gone through these, we may have a brand new list waiting for you. Happy viewing, and try to remember to leave your house every once in a while!
Duck Butter
If you’re looking for hot Sapphic sex scenes, then look no further than this lesbian mumblecore movie starring Alia Shawkat. In it, Shawkat plays a struggling actress who hooks up with a woman, and then the two decide to spend 24 hours together, having sex every hour. Talk about hot! Plus, the steamy scenes are nothing like the lesbian sex scenes of the past that were usually created for the male gaze.
Loving Annabelle
When a bad girl student meets a by-the-book teacher at a Catholic boarding school, a classic lesbian film is made. Annabelle, the titular Buddhist badass charms strait-laced Simone in all sorts of ways, including a public serenade session during a school dance. And we all know that no matter how unconventional the relationship may be, once someone gets up and sings you a song at the school dance, there’s a pretty good chance sex will soon be involved. And it totally is. Next thing we know, Annabelle and Simone have released their inhibitions and share one sexy, sensual night together in Simone’s room. “When?” you may ask specifically. Just about an hour and 2 minutes in. You can thank us later!
Carol
Based on a Patricia Highsmith novel, this Todd Haynes-directed film is about a socialite housewife who falls in love with a young shop clerk. It’s a beautifully shot period piece, but you’re really watching for the lesbian age-gap romance between Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara and their intimate and steamy sex scene. Plus, Blanchett admitted to reading erotic fiction from the period to prepare for the role!
Anne+: The Film
We love a romantic, sensual sex scene as much as the next person, but sometimes you want something really hot. That’s where Anne+: The Film comes in. In it, a 20-year-old lesbian is trying to finish her novel and has plans to move to Montreal to meet her girlfriend there, but ends up having her head turned by a drag king named Lou. The two go on a date and end up back at Lou’s place, where they end up having sex. The scene is so hot you won’t want to miss it!
Orange is the New Black
When Orange is the New Black dropped on Netflix, it became an instant hit and queer sensation. The seven-season-long show was full of heartbreak, angst, and lots and lots of lesbian sex. In fact, there are so many steamy Sapphic sex scenes in the show that we ranked all 50 of them!
Elisa & Marcela
If you’re looking for hot lesbian sex scenes, Elisa & Marcela is the perfect movie to put on because by the time you get halfway through the film, there is one steamy sex scene after the other! Based on. Based on a true story, Elisa & Marcela is a Spanish film about two women in the early 1900s who posed as a heterosexual couple in order to become the first same-sex marriage recorded in Spain.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
This queer version of the popular Netflix dating show was one of the messiest things we’ve ever seen, and we loved every minute of the drama-filled first season! On the show, couples who are getting close to marriage decide whether they want to tie the knot or split up by choosing new partners from the group and moving in with them for three weeks. And since the show aired on Netflix and not network TV, when the newly formed couples smashed, the cameras didn’t cut away!
She's Gotta Have It (series)
Spike Lee’s She Gotta Have It was groundbreaking in 1986, and his series of the same name is doing the same thing by portraying lesbian sex between two Black leads on screen. The second season of the show follows Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) as she kicks three men she used to date to the curb and spends the summer with single mom Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera). The show may be funny and heartfelt, but let’s be honest, we’re really watching because the second season kicks off with a montage of Sapphic sex between the two women that lasts for two and a half minutes!
The Perfection
The Perfection is one of the most bonkers, over-the-top movies you’ll ever watch, but between the body horror and the hot lesbians, it is well worth your time. Allison Williams (The Girls, Get Out) stars as musical prodigy Charlotte, who returns to her prestigious music school to find a new girl. Lizzie, played by Logan Browning (Dear White People), has taken her place. The two end up in bed together before embarking on a sinister path that will lead the women in directions you never could have guessed. Not only will the plot keep your head spinning, but the two women have incredible chemistry, and there is an oral sex scene that we’re still thinking about.
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls In Love
In the ‘90s, we were desperate for even a hint of queer content in the movie and television shows we watched and really got any, but The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love was the Sapphic movie of our baby gay dreams. While the movie may not be as hot and heavy as some of the others on this list, let's just say that this film was a lesbian awakening for many young women for a reason!