18 photos of WLW celebs at the Critics Choice Awards that prove that Sapphics ruled the night

(From left) Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Erivo, Myha'la Herrold, Marissa Bode, Natasha Lyonne, and Clea DuVall
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association;
The best thing about awards season is seeing so many of our fave celebs rubbing elbows. Over the weekend, Barker Hanger hosted the Critics Choice in Santa Monica, and it was a big night for The Substance, Baby Reindeer, and Wicked. But it was an even bigger night for the Sapphics who love women-loving-women celebs.
From Hannah Einbinder & Megan Stalter cozying up to Cynthia Erivo snatching focus everywhere she turned to a thrilling But I’m a Cheerleader red carpet reunion, this night was truly one for the Sapphics.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite moments featuring some of our favorite certified lady kissers in Hollywood.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Cynthia Ervivo channeled her wicked witch vibes in a black Giorgio Armani Privé gown at the Critics Choice Awards where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Wicked.
Hannah Einbinder & Megan Stalter
Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter accept the Best Comedy Series award for "Hacks" onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Hacks stars Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter share an adorable moment celebrating Einbinder's big win for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie attends The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards on February 7, 2025 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Angelina Jolie stunned as usual, hitting the red carpet in a sheer beige lace dress from designer Elie Saab.
Clea DuVall & Natasha Lyonne
Clea DuVall and Natasha Lyonne attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Can you believe But I'm a Cheerleader turns 25 this year? How? Yet, here we are. And here they are, looking just as adorable together today as they did back then!
Marissa Bode
Marissa Bode attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Wicked star Marissa Bode bewitched on the red carpet in this silver gown from Maria Lucia Hohan.
Myha'la Herrold & Colman Domingo
Myha'la, Colman Domingo at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Industry star Myha'la and Critics Choice nominated actor Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) are pure queer excellence in this pic.
Hannah Einbinder & Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter, Hannah Einbinder at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Just look at these two cuties!
Nava Mau & Jessica Gunning
Nava Mau (L) and Jessica Gunning pose with the Best Limited Series award for "Baby Reindeer" in the press room during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 7, 2025.
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Nava Mau and Jessica Gunning celebrate Baby Reindeer's big night! The series took home the award for Best Limited Series and Gunning earned the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Erivo and Ariana Grande are always wicked cute together.
Nicole Kidman & Zoe Saldaña
Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman is serving up lesbian girlfriend chic in a Saint Laurent suit, while Zoe Saldaña is giving high femme power in her Saint Laurent gown with matching heels.
Natasha Lyonne & Clea DuVall
Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
What do you think they talked about on the red carpet? And why was it a But I'm a Cheerleader sequel? (Shhh, we're manifesting.)
Kali Reis & Jodie Foster
Kali Reis, Jodie Foster at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Kali Reis and Jodie Foster were both nominated for their roles in True Detective: Night Country and the only mystery we need solved now is: Will there be a second season?
Maren Morris
Maren Morris attends The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards on February 7, 2025 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Bisexual country music songstress Maren Morris made our hearts sing in this custom mikado ivory & noir strapless gown.
Cynthia Erivo & Myha'la Herrold
Cynthia Erivo and Myha'la Herrold attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Speaking of queer excellence, Myha'la Herrold is at it again, this time with Erivo. We love to see it!
Angelina Jolie & Demi Moore
Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Jolie gave Demi Moore a squeeze when the latter took home the prize for her role in The Substance. Is it too soon to start shipping them? Let us have our head cannon, ok?
Nava Mau & Jessica Gunning
Nava Mau, Jessica Gunning at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images
One more of this powerful duo!
Angelina Jolie, Marco Perego-Saldaña & Zoe Saldaña
Angelina Jolie, Marco Perego-Saldaña, and Zoe Saldana attend FIJI Water at The 30th Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Dear Hollywood, We have a pitch. Picture it: Mrs. & Mrs. Smith.
Clea DuVall & Natasha Lyonne
Clea DuVall and Natasha Lyonne attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
And one last time, because there is no such thing as too many pics of these two together on the red carpet. Full Sapphic meltdown unlocked.