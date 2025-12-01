Skip to content
8 of the wildest queer TikTok trends of 2025 (so far)

These trends range from hilarious to extremely NSFW!

Coach Jackie and Abyy Wambach, Phil Lester and Alejandro without a shirt on

The wildestqueer TikTok trends.

Footage stills via TikTok @jcubedhax; @danandphil; @alejandroxx_12
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 01 2025 / 9:03 AM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Social media can be a toxic wasteland full of homophobia, racism, and red pill pipelines, but sometimes it’s also delightfully gay.

While your Republican uncle may have been following Elon Musk and Libs of TikTok, queer Gen Zers were busy swiping through hilarious and fun trends on TikTok.

From some very NSFW content to hetero trends comically co-opted by queer people to bathhouses going viral, TikTok in 2025 was a wild place to be.

Up your butt

@austinhaymore

This one’s all yours straight people #mlm #trending

This started with the very hetero trend of women saying they’ve never stuck anything up their butts before cutting to their husbands going through a laundry list of items after clearly being asked a benign question like what’s in their toolbox? Then, queer people co-opted it, and the trend went from “god, straight people have boring sex lives” to truly hilarious.

@notolsennchris

I mean for me it’s def nothing for sure

Things just got better when gay men really started contemplating the trend.

@danandphil

we should know less about each other

Dan and Phil even did their own version!

Bathhouses

@connor_bottomshorts

I love bathhouse

Now are all these men visiting the bathhouse for gay cruising? Probably not, but the trend felt overwhelmingly queer. This New York bathhouse started posting videos of men reviewing their services, and the comment section went understandably feral, with countless gay people making cruising jokes.

@russianturkishbaths

5 different saunas and steam Rooms to choose from, 40° cold pool at the legendary Russian Turkish Baths 268 East 10th Street New York New York. A, cleansing, therapeutic, healing institution Since 1892. Older than the Empire State building. Literally a piece of New York history. Massage/ Dead Sea mud/ salt treatments soap scrubs. Signature Platza treatment done on the hot sauna. Russian Restaurant with homemade delicacies & roof deck sanctuary. We specialize in the art of banya where you sit in hot saunas and jump into the ice cold pool in between sessions, all in the name of health. And it’s glorious. Russian Turkish Baths / Banya / Bathhouse / Social Health Club and Russian Restaurant 268 East 10th Street New York New York. Since 1892. Save this post. Come check it out for yourself.

Yup, nothing to see here.

@ianisuglyy

had a super chill time at the russian turkish bathhouse

The parody videos were also hilarious!

Beez in the trap

@oldgays

TikTok · The Old Gays

This is another example of queer people taking over a mainstream trend and making it even better. One of TikTok’s latests trends features people lip synching back-to-back to a remix of Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and the 4 non Blondes rock anthem “What’s Up?” Everyone from Benson Boone to Sabrina Carpenter did this trend, but things got really fun when gay creators like the Old Gays got in on the action.

@odiegomartins

TikTok · Diego Martins

Drag queen Diego Martins did one too, both in and out of drag!

@jcubedhax

TikTok · Coach Jackie J

But if you're a sapphic sports fan, you're probably most excited for the version done by Coach Jackie and soccer legend Abby Wambach.

National Park thirst traps

@visit.yellowstone

Within Yellowstone's 2.2 million acres, visitors have unparalleled opportunities to observe wildlife in an intact ecosystem, and explore geothermal areas @Thoren Bradley #stitch #booktok #darkromance #masktok #fantasy #momsover30 #fyp

There were a lot of wild trends on TikTok in 2025, but one of the most surprising had to be when thirst traps using the National Parks system started appearing all over the app overnight. The trend might not have been inherently queer, but plenty of queer creators got in on the action.

@visit.yellowstone

Mammoth Hot Springs is a large complex of hot springs on a hill of travertine in Yellowstone National Park adjacent to Fort Yellowstone @Johnathon Caine #stitch #booktok #darkromance #masktok #fantasy #momsover30

This had to be one of the horniest viral trends on TikTok.

@bydonmartin

What is going on with the national park accounts???

Even queer TikTok creator and author Don Martin commented on the trend!

White shampoo

If one of these NSFW videos popped up on your FYP in 2025, you’re not alone. From short videos to graphic lives, this trend featured men…moving their fists until…well, just go seek one out on your own if you’re curious. But the commentary from TikTok creators who had stumbled onto these videos might have been the best part of the trend.

@realauntkaren

TikTok this is getting a bit too much #viral #whitehampoo

Even if you never got one of these mythical white shampoo videos on your FYP, you probably saw videos from people shocked by them.

Exposing my DL

@tonydirects

Exposing DL Men is NOT okay

This problematic trend featured TikTokers exposing DL men they were hooking up with. Outing someone, regardless of their own moral failing, is never ok. But this trend actually got interesting when other gay men started calling out these toxic exposés.

@i_am_brandon_k

let's just not ??

It's not cute.

@theylove.joseee

Yall stay safe tho… #dl #dltrade #exposed #mlm #az

There were even creators pointing out how dangerous this trend could be.

RuPaul's skits

Anyone who's a fan of Drag Race knows that RuPaul has a funny bone, but what they might not have known is how committed she is to a bit.

These bizarre skits kept us laughing all year.

This is RuPaul at her most unhinged and we're here for it!

8. The photo gives away the ending

@hayleykiyoko

The hair says it all #wlw

This may just be the queerest trend of the year! LGBTQ+ celebs and TikTokers alike took to the app to show what they look like now before switching to extremely gay photos of themselves as kids, all to the song "That's Not My Name" by The Ting Tings. This trend, which even Haley Kiyoko particpated in, is really proof positive that we all probably should have guessed a lot sooner.

@abigailxdancer

I WAS LIKE 3!!! I knew who I was from a young age apparently #wlw #lgbt #gaytiktok #trending #foryoupage

The universal symbol for oral on a V is killing us.

@theadamchisnall

My parents knew my entire childhood. #gay #gaytiktok #mlm #childhood #trending

There were signs!

