LGBTQ+ Movies and TV coming in Dec: 10Dance, Merrily We Roll Along, The Christmas Baby, The Abandons Netflix, Sony Pictures Classic, Hallmark It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas — because we’re getting all kinds of gifts in the form of must-see queer TV and movies! December brings the return of some of our most anticipated favorites, including Fallout, Stranger Things, and Tomb Raider. We’re also unwrapping brand-new titles like The Abandons, 100 Nights of Hero, Merrily We Roll Along, 10Dance, and The Christmas Baby — all ready to become our next big obsessions. Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be watching all month long — and where you can watch it, too. All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.



The Abandons - December 1 Washington Territory - 1854 - The matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice. Where to watch: Netflix

Oh. What. Fun. - December 3 Claire (Pfeiffer), organizes a special Christmas outing when her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realize their mistake, she’s gone missing Where to watch: In Theaters

100 Nights of Hero - December 5 Centers on a bet between two friends: Manfred wagers to Jerome he can seduce his wife, Cherry, in 100 nights. If he wins, he gets Jerome’s castle and all his riches, whilst Cherry will face execution. As Jerome leaves, Cherry finds herself trapped in a remote castle, torn between the beguiling charisma of her husband’s friend and her trust in her maid Hero, whose suspicions of Manfred grow daily. Where to watch: In theaters

The Chronology of Water - December 5 (Limited) A young woman finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother, and a singular modern writer. Where to watch: In theaters

Little Trouble Girls - December 5 (Limited) Following a shy 16-year-old on a girls’ choir trip that exposes both her sexual naïveté and her deep, inchoate yearnings. Where to watch: In theaters

Merrily We Roll Along - December 5 Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Where to watch: In Theaters

Spartacus: House of Ashur - December 5 In this reimagined world, where power, passion and destiny unite in an unforgettable new story, viewers are thrust back into the brutality of Ancient Rome with the shocking resurrection of the once-defeated Ashur, played by Nick E. Tarabay (“Spartacus,” “The Expanse”), who now returns as “Dominus,” the master of his own House. Fueled by vengeance and cunning ambition, Ashur rises from betrayal and bloodshed to seize power, gouging out a place for the House of Ashur in a new arena full of violence, desire, and twisted loyalty. Where to watch: Starz

The Firefighter’s Christmas Wish - December 10 The Firefighter’s Christmas Wish Lifetime When firefighter Dani Reed rescues a family just before Christmas, she reignites her late mother's "Holiday Heroes" fundraiser to help the community. With her ambitious sister Jackie, charming photographer Sasha, and supportive dad by her side, Dani finds love, purpose, and the courage to step into true leadership. Where to watch: Plex

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (season 2) - December 11 More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations. Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become. Where to watch: Netflix

Dust Bunny - December 12 Dust Bunny is about an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her intriguing neighbor to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. Where to watch: In theaters

Influencers - December 12 In Southern France, a young woman's chilling fascination with murder and identity theft sends her life into a whirlwind of chaos. Where to watch: Shudder

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo - December 12 (Limited) Set in the 1980s, portrays a small mining town in Chile where an unknown illness spreads and gay men are accused of transmitting it with their gaze. That leaves Lydia, an 11 year-old girl, to find out the truth. Where to watch: In theaters

Wake Up Dead Man - December 12 Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet. Where to watch: Netflix

Fallout (season 2) - December 17 The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Where to watch: Prime Video

10 Dance - December 18 Shinya Suzuki (Ryoma Takeuchi) is the Japanese champion of Latin Dance, while Shinya Sugiki (Keita Machida) is the Japanese champion and second-ranked dancer in Standard Ballroom in the world. They are often compared to each other because of their similar names despite dancing in different categories, which frustrates the competitive Suzuki. One day, Suzuki receives a surprise when Sugiki asks him to team up and win the 10-Dance Competition. The 10-Dance is a competition in which top dancers perform five varieties of Latin Dance and five varieties of Standard Ballroom. Knowing how difficult it would be, Suzuki initially rejects Sugiki's proposal to teach each other their respective styles and compete on the world stage, but Sugiki's provocative attitude sparks Suzuki's competitive spirit and spurs him to begrudgingly accept.The two men's opposite personalities clash as they devote themselves to daily lessons, but they grow steadily closer over time. Before long, Suzuki realizes he has started developing a romantic attraction to Sugiki. Where to watch: Netflix

Emily in Paris (season 5) - December 18 Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities. Where to watch: Netflix

The Housemaid - December 19 In the film, Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple… but soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Where to watch: In theaters

The Christmas Baby - December 21 The Christmas Baby Hallmark When a baby boy shows up on their doorstep days before Christmas with a note written specially for them, Erin (Ali Liebert) and Kelly (Katherine Barrell) must learn how to navigate their new relationship and career dynamics while unexpectedly caring for a newborn. As the couple spends more time with the baby as a temporary solution until he can be placed permanently or they can find his mother, they begin to realize that they want to adopt him themselves and go about navigating the complicated world of fostering to adopt all while their business is booming at the busiest time of the year. Where to watch: Hallmark