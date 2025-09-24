Sniffies is helping sexy gay cruisers explore every inch of Folsom Street Fair

Have you downloaded Sniffies yet?
The sexy cruising app is taking things up a notch this year by partnering with Folsom Street Fair, bringing the Sniffies experience from URL to IRL.
Users will now be able to use a new feature called Sniffies Event Campuses, which works as an interactive, live map layer to help cruisers find large-scale queer events in real time. Think of it as Google or Apple Maps... but hornier.
It'll be now be much easier for visitors to access or discover every vendor, stage, and dark corner that can be found throughout the popular street festival.
Of course, cruisers will also be able to see what sexy shenanigans are happening by looking up group events, performances, or simply plan on hooking up with someone nearby.
Sniffies map for Folsom Street Fair.
Taking place this Sunday, September 28, the Folsom Street Fair will serve as the third high-profile takeover for Sniffies in 2025.
The sexy app made quite a splash at Market Days in Chicago and Fire Island Pines over the summer, so Folsom is about to turn up the heat for its biggest real-world activation yet in San Francisco. Tourists can learn more about Folsom by visiting the official website here.
As always, be safe and cautious when cruising in public and practice safe sex whenever possible. To learn more about best cruising practices, check out PRIDE's complete guide here.