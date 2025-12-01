Swiss tennis star Mika Brunold comes out as gay despite the 'pressure to stay quiet'

Queer Unrivaled players Paige Bueckers, Alyssa Thomas, and Courtney Williams with Natisha Hiedeman. After the Las Vegas Aces took home the WNBA Championship, we'd normally have to wait until May 2026 for women’s basketball to grace our screens once again, but luckily, we’ve got Unrivaled to look forward to — and it’s looking like it’s going to rival the WNBA for the percentage of queer players. Unrivaled is a women’s professional three-on-three basketball league founded by WNBA star Breanna Stewart and “power straight” Napheesa Collier in 2023. The league’s inaugural season started in January 2025 and included LGBTQ+ players like Kahleah Copper, Natasha Cloud, Jewell Lloyd, DiJonai Carrington, Brittney Griner, and StudBudz star Courtney Williams. Next year, there will be a bunch of new players joining the league, and a slew of returning players who will be participating again — all of them coming from the WNBA. So far, 46 of the 48 total players have been announced, and the roster is looking incredibly gay. In the second season, which will tip off in January 2026, Unrivaled will add two new teams, taking the league from six to eight teams, which means there is even more room for talented LGBTQ+ players to dominate on the court. But who are the new queer Unrivaled players?

Paige Bueckers Coming off her rookie season on the Dallas Wings, Paige Bueckers is one of the first six players to be announced for the upcoming Unrivaled season. Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled back in April and also invested in the league. Not only did Bueckers make it to the WNBA All-Stars and score the title of Rookie of the Year during her first WNBA season, but she also made headlines when she came out and announced she’s dating her former UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd.

Alyssa Thomas See on Instagram After being the captain on the Laces during the first season of the league, Alyssa Thomas was the very first player announced for season two of Unrivaled. Outside of Unrivaled, Thomas is a forward on the Phoenix Mercury and is engaged to fellow WNBA star DeWanna Bonner.

Saniya Rivers See on Instagram Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers will be joining one of the teams on the Unrivaled. According to Sports Illustrated, joining the Unrivaled for the second season will be a stepping stone in Rivers’ career, which will allow her to rack up more experience and cash, in light of the WNBA’s collective bargaining negotiations. Rivers made headlines during her rookie season, not just for her skills on the court, but for her friendship with Sun veteran players Marina Mabrey, which many fans suspect is more romantic than the two women are letting on.

Erica Wheeler See on Instagram Seattle Storm star player Erica Wheeler is joining the Unrivaled for the first time for the league’s season. Wheeler is also engaged to assistant basketball coach Danielle Edwards, who she proposed to in May 2023 after winning on the court at a basketball game.

Sug Sutton See on Instagram Sug Sutton is one of the newest additions to Unrivaled after playing for the Washington Mystics. She started out being drafted by the Mystics in 2020, but only played 12 games before being waived. Sutton went on to play overseas, and then joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2023 before rejoining the Mystics.

Arike Ogunbowale See on Instagram Arike Ogunbowale played for the Vinyl during the league’s inaugural season where she finished as a semi-finalist. She has been playing for the Dallas Wings since she was drafted in 2019 and was named WNBA All Star MVP in 2021 and 2024. In May 2024, Ogunbowale got engaged to her influencer fiancé, Lala Ronay.

DiJonai Carrington See on Instagram Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington competed for the Mist in the inaugural Unrivaled season. In the WNBA, she began her career with the Connecticut Sun, was traded to the Dallas Wings in 2025, and later moved midseason to the Lynx. She is part of one of the WNBA’s fan-favorite couples with her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Aces in 2025.

Breanna Stewart See on Instagram Breanna “Stewie” Stewart co-founded Unrivaled with fellow WNBA star Napheesa Collier and played for the Mist during the league's first season. The three-time Olympic gold medalist led the Seattle Storm to two WNBA Championship wins before she left to play for the New York Liberty. Stewart is married to former WNBA player and Spanish national team star Marta Xargay, with whom she shares two children.

Natasha Cloud See on Instagram Natasha Cloud played the inaugural season of Unrivaled with the Phantom. In the WNBA, Cloud was traded to the New York Liberty back in March, but before that, she played for the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury. She is currently dating teammate Isabelle Harrison.

Kate Martin See on Instagram Kate Martin played for the Laces in Unrivaled’s inaugural season and began her career in the WNBA by being drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024 before joining the Golden State Valkyries during the 2024 expansion draft. In June 2024, Martin went public with her relationship with girlfriend Claire Gransee.

Chelsea Gray See on Instagram Basketball legend Chelsea Gray won the first Unrivaled Championship with the Rose. The Las Vegas Aces guard has also taken home two Olympic gold medal and three WNBA Championships. She welcomed a baby in February 2024 with wife Tipsea Gray.

Brittney Sykes See on Instagram Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes won the first Unrivaled Championship with the Rose, alongside fellow queer player Chelsea Gray. Sykes sunk the winning shot in the game and led her team in scoring. Sykes was traded to the Storm in 2025, but prior to that she spent time playing for the Atlanta Dream, the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Washington Mystics. She has been dating chef and YouTuber Morghan Medlock.

Kahleah Copper See on Instagram Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper played for the Rose during Unrivaled’s inaugural season, where she took home the championship with the Rose. Copper is a three-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, who is engaged to Binta Daisy Drammeh, a player on Sweden's national basketball team.

Courtney Williams See on Instagram One half of viral sensations the StudBudz, Courtney Williams played for the Lunar Owls during the first Unrivaled season. In the WNBA, the shooting guard played for the Phoenix Mercury. Connecticut Sun, Atlanta Dream, and Chicago Sky before joining the Minnesota Lynx in 2024, where she plays alongside her fellow StudBud Natisha Hiedeman.

Natisha Hiedeman See on Instagram Minnesota Lynx shooting guard Natisha Hiedeman was a relief player in the inaugural season with Unrivaled, but is an officially rostered player for the 2026 season. Hiedeman has been making headlines all year as one half of the viral WNBA sensation, the StudBudz, alongside her Lynx teammate Courtney Williams.

Brittney Griner See on Instagram Brittney Griner played with the Phantom during the 2025 Unrivaled season. Griner, who is a legend on the court, signed with the Atlanta Dream in January 2025 after playing for the Phoenix Mercury for 11 years. She has also won three Olympic gold medals and is a six-time WNBA All Star. Griner married her wife Cherelle Watson in June 2019, and the two now share a son together who was born in July 2024.