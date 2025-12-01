Swiss tennis star Mika Brunold comes out as gay despite the 'pressure to stay quiet'

Swiss tennis star Mika Brunold opened up about his sexuality in a revealing Instagram post.
The 21-year-old athlete came out as gay when he took to Instagram and admitted that it was “time to open up and share” his sexual orientation with his fans.
After writing that he has spent “countless hours” working on his game, body, and mindset, Brunold said that self-discovery has been the most important thing he’s devoted time to.
“Through all of this, one of the most important things I’ve learned is that success on the court isn’t just about physical skill – it’s about discovering your personality and staying true to yourself,” he started his Instagram post.
Brunold went on to admit he’s felt like he had to hide the fact that he’s gay from the public. “Ive been thinking a lot about how to talk about this,” he wrote. “And while it hasn’t always been easy, hiding it and pretending to be someone I’m not was never an option.”
“That’s why I feel it’s time for me to open up and share with you that I’m gay,” he continued.
Brunold also admitted that he felt “pressure to stay quiet” about being gay, a source of stress and anguish that straight people never have to face.
“Being gay doesn’t mean loving the same gender – it also means dealing with things most people never have to think about,” he said. “The fear of not being accepted, the pressure to stay quiet, the feeling of being different. But I’ve grown. And I’m proud of who I am today.”
Brunold wrote that in an “ideal world, we wouldn’t even need to come out at all,” but that he felt it was important because he believes “it’s not talked about enough in sports.”
Historically, tennis hasn’t been a very inclusive sport, with very few out LGBTQ+ players, despite Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King both coming out in the early ‘80s.
But things are slowly changing, and now not only is Brunold an out gay player, but sapphic Aussie player Daria Kasatkina made it to this year’s Grand Slam, and last year Brazilian gay tennis star João Lucas Reis da Silva became the first active male pro tennis player to come out publicly.