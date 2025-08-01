 
Walton Goggins was just spotted posted up in an iconic NYC lesbian bar

The White Lotus actor was bar hopping in the most sapphic way possible

​Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Image
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerAugust 01 2025 / 4:16 PM
Gay fans of Walton Goggins may have fallen for his bad-boy charm in Justified, swooned for his half-unbuttoned Hawaiian shirts when he starred on the newest season of White Lotus, and were gagged by his hot speedo pics, but now that he’s been spotted hanging out in a lesbian bar, the sapphics are fans too.

Goggins was just seen posted up in the beloved West Village lesbian bar, the Cubbyhole, on a random Wednesday night.

“[Walton Goggins being at a lesbian bar was not on my bingo card on a Wed night but so glad we’re here,” TikToker @julia_odle labeled the video that already has over 14,000 views at the time of publication.

In the video, which was paired with the White Lotus season 2 theme song, Goggins can be seen chatting with a group of women.

Julia added in the caption, “We love that he’s an ally!!”

We love that he’s an ally!!

Fans in the comments were agog that Goggins was spending time in a lesbian bar. “BABY BILLY?!?!” one person commented, referencing Goggins’ The Righteous Gemstones character.

“Look…Walton Goggins gets a lesbian bar pass I don’t make the rules,” someone else wrote, while another person commented, “I was there too this was so random and funny,

Lesbian bars may be closing across the country, but Cubbyhole has been in business since the late ’80s — though it was renamed to it’s current name in 1994 — and is clearly still going strong if even straight celebs are finding their way inside.

This isn’t the first time the historic lesbian bar has been in the headlines lately. New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani shouted out the iconic night life spot when he appeared in episode of the popular TikTok show Gaydar.

Maybe Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” has everyone wanting to feel the freedom of dancing in a lesbian bar!

