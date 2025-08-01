Julia Lemigova clarifies her stance on trans rights following Martina Navratilova's comments

Julia Lemigova is clearing the air.
Season seven of The Real Housewives of Miami has sent shockwaves through the Bravo universe as fans watch the shifting dynamics between the ladies.
Besides the feuds intensifying every episode, Lemigova has showcased proud LGBTQ+ representation by adopting two young boys with her wife Martina Navratilova.
Navratilova has made headlines for transphobic statements over the past few years, but Lemigova says she's happy to showcase queer love on a major platform such as RHOM.
In fact, RuPaul's Drag Race legend Carmen Carrera opened up on her trans identity with Lemigova on a recent episode as the cast attended the 2024 National LGBTQ+ Task Force Gala.
"The political climate is difficult, but we are who we are. Love has no gender. I'm not a political person. I'm more about love, acceptance, and diversity. Who can tell us that we cannot be ourselves? No one," Lemigova tells PRIDE.
Although she's raising two young sons at home, Lemigova is at the center of the drama every episode as she goes head-to-head with her former besties Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura.
"For me, it was very authentic. It was real! I was there for [Adriana]. I heard Adriana say once, 'never say never,' and I'm also this type of person. I'm not stubborn. I want to hear her side of the story."
One of the most explosive moments of the season saw Abraira and Lemigova get into a heated argument that led to Lemigova throwing a glass of water on Abraira, which she's apologized for on multiple occasions.
"I don't know what happened. I hope it's not premeditated and planned. I don't know what she wants. I lost control of my emotions and I know I embarrassed Guerdy, but I cannot undo it. It's done."
The tension only grew at Abraira's Celebration of Life event when Abraira exposed private text messages between the ladies on a projector.
"You don't put your ego at such an important event. You don't do it at the expense of other people. Come to me, say it to me however you want, but not at this event."
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Julia Lemigova, check out the video at the top of the page.