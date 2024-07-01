Amber Ruffin comes out as queer and we’re CHEERING

Amber Ruffin waited until the very last day of Pride Month to make a big announcement and we could not be more thrilled.

The comedian, writer, Tony Award nominee, and talk show host was ready to let the world know her truth: she’s queer!

Ruffin shared the news with her fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in a purple Queer tank top, along with pictures of her hanging with gay icons Murray Hill and Grimace and a video from a Pride parade.

For anyone requiring further clarification the caption read: “In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”