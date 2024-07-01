Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Amber Ruffin comes out as queer and we’re CHEERING

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Amber Ruffin attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City.
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Now THIS is how you make the most of the last day of Pride month!

rachiepants

Amber Ruffin waited until the very last day of Pride Month to make a big announcement and we could not be more thrilled.

The comedian, writer, Tony Award nominee, and talk show host was ready to let the world know her truth: she’s queer!

Ruffin shared the news with her fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in a purple Queer tank top, along with pictures of her hanging with gay icons Murray Hill and Grimace and a video from a Pride parade.

For anyone requiring further clarification the caption read: “In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”

Naturally, her comments lit up with congratulations from fans and fellow celebs alike. “Love!! Happy Pride!!,” wrote Melissa Fumero. “Yay!! Happy Pride, love!! I hope you feel so loved and supported!” added Tan France. “Love this & love you,” commented Michelle Buteau. And newly out herself Sophia Bush was excited to welcome Ruffin into the rainbow family. “Welcome home Amber!! Our team just keeps getting hotter and smarter!! Happy Pride, dear one,” she wrote in the captions. Cynthia Erivo was also excited to welcome her into the Sapphic fold, writing, “Welcome baby love!! bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests.”

Plenty more expressed their excitement in the truest language: emoji, including Bowen Yang, Ziwe, D'Arcy Carden, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Audra McDonald, and many many more.

That Ruffin is being feted by so many funny icons should be no surprise. She was a former writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers and the incredible A Black Lady Sketch Show. Plus she was the host of her talk show The Amber Ruffin Show. She also has an impressive list of credits in the theater world including reviving Some Like It Hot and updating The Wiz for Broadway.

Honestly, now that we think about it, the signs have been there all along — and we could not be more delighted to have her as a member of our queer fam.

Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

52 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio