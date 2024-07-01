Amber Ruffin comes out as queer and we’re CHEERING

Amber Ruffin waited until the very last day of Pride Month to make a big announcement and we could not be more thrilled.
The comedian, writer, Tony Award nominee, and talk show host was ready to let the world know her truth: she’s queer!
Ruffin shared the news with her fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in a purple Queer tank top, along with pictures of her hanging with gay icons Murray Hill and Grimace and a video from a Pride parade.
For anyone requiring further clarification the caption read: “In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”
Naturally, her comments lit up with congratulations from fans and fellow celebs alike. “Love!! Happy Pride!!,” wrote Melissa Fumero. “Yay!! Happy Pride, love!! I hope you feel so loved and supported!” added Tan France. “Love this & love you,” commented Michelle Buteau. And newly out herself Sophia Bush was excited to welcome Ruffin into the rainbow family. “Welcome home Amber!! Our team just keeps getting hotter and smarter!! Happy Pride, dear one,” she wrote in the captions. Cynthia Erivo was also excited to welcome her into the Sapphic fold, writing, “Welcome baby love!! bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests.”
Plenty more expressed their excitement in the truest language: emoji, including Bowen Yang, Ziwe, D'Arcy Carden, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Audra McDonald, and many many more.
That Ruffin is being feted by so many funny icons should be no surprise. She was a former writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers and the incredible A Black Lady Sketch Show. Plus she was the host of her talk show The Amber Ruffin Show. She also has an impressive list of credits in the theater world including reviving Some Like It Hot and updating The Wiz for Broadway.
Honestly, now that we think about it, the signs have been there all along — and we could not be more delighted to have her as a member of our queer fam.