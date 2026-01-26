Which Bridgerton character are you, based on your zodiac sign?

Bridgerton returns for its fourth season this week, so naturally, the Ton is looming large in our minds. This season is shaping up to be the queerest yet, with our bisexual king Benedict finally looking for a forever love, and Francesca fighting feelings for… well, this is awkward… her husband John’s beautiful cousin, Michaela. While our hearts are in Regency-era London, they are also in the stars. Naturally, we were wondering: which Bridgerton characters are we, based on our zodiac?
Bold personalities, power dynamics, intrigue, desire... what doesn't Bridgerton offer? Astrologically, its characters run the full gamut from bold Aries fire to watery Pisces sensitivity. Here's a rundown of who best represents the energy of each of the twelve zodiac signs.
ARIES: Anthony Bridgerton
Anthony Bridgerton
Netflix
Anthony embodies quintessential Aries energy: decisive, impulsive, and strongly motivated by passion. He takes action often before things are fully thought through, and his character's arc centers on the classic lessons all Aries need to master: restraints, emotional intelligence, and timing. Anthony has courage and initiative in spades, but it's challenging for him to slow down. His mix of intensity, leadership, and emotional recklessness put Aries' full spectrum of qualities on display for all to see.
TAURUS: Violet Bridgerton
Violet Bridgerton
Netflix
As the emotional and moral anchor of the Bridgerton family, Violet expresses that quintessential Taurus stability and pragmatism. She values tradition, emotional continuity, and long-term security, but still remains sensual and led by her heart (no one can accuse her of being cold or calculating). Violet is not flashy or loud. Instead, her strength and love are very Taurus-coded: consistent, grounded, and deeply felt.
GEMINI: Hyacinth Bridgerton
Hyacinth Bridgerton
Netflix
Hyacinth is always two steps ahead of the room. In the spirit of Gemini, she listens closely, asks sharp questions, and connects dots that others often miss (Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the fastest of the planets). There’s also a mischievous intelligence to her presence that feels unmistakably Gemini: mentally agile, socially aware, and endlessly curious. Her insight is delivered with charm, and the right amount of chaos to keep things interesting -- just the way Gemini likes it.
CANCER: Lady Agatha Danbury
Lady Agatha Danbury
Netflix
If you want to understand what healthy and evolved Cancer is like, look no further. Lady Danbury's intuition? Sharp. Her boundaries? Strong. Her care? Strategic. While she is never sentimental or naive, she is protective and deeply loyal (and she understands the power that comes from emotional intelligence and relational awareness). Cancer is often mistakenly thought of as "soft" or "mushy," but Lady Danbury shows us the water sign represented by the Crabs can be commanding, influential, and formidable.
LEO: Queen Charlotte
Queen Charlotte
Netflix
It is no coincidence that, in astrology, Leo is the sign associated with royalty. And, in true Leo form, Queen Charlotte owns the stage. She commands attention effortlessly and essentially views the world as her stage. Spectacle and performance aside, there is a heartfelt energy to her as well (Leo is a fire sign, and at their core, they are very warm). The healthiest Leos can blend grandeur and open-hearted vulnerability. Queen Charlotte is proof that leadership can be dramatic, heartfelt, and unapologetically seen.
VIRGO: Francesca Bridgerton
Francesca Bridgerton
Netflix
Francesca's vigilance, self-sacrifice, and focus on responsibility (and ability to own her mistakes and constantly work on self-improvement) all scream Virgo. If there is someone who manages outcomes and anticipates problems, it's her. She also has been tasked with the lessons that every Virgo (Sun or Moon) must eventually learn: control isn't the same as safety, and perfection isn't a requirement to be loved.
LIBRA: Colin Bridgerton
Colin Bridgerton
Netflix
Colin's charismatic, charming, and romantic personality is very LIbra-coded -- it is, after all, the sign that rules relationships. In true Libra fashion, he is very centered on others and is well-versed in their wants, needs, and preferences. Libra operates at its best when it has a partner (romantic, like Colin and Pen, or business or platonic) to navigate life with.
SCORPIO: Lady Portia Featherington
Lady Portia Featherington
Netflix
Lady Featherington operates squarely in Scorpio's realm of survival, power dynamics, and strategic control. She does not suffer fools gladly, guards her emotions carefully, and is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure her security. Scorpio isn't just "intense"; it's also smart. And, while Lady Featherington often displays the not-so-evolved manipulative facet of Scorpio, she also showcases the healthier sides of the sign: resourceful and full of grit.
SAGITTARIUS: Benedict Bridgerton
Benedict Bridgerton
Netflix
Benedict embodies Sagittarius' desire to playfully explore the world and seek meaning and authenticity. He loves to question status, explore art, and not be confined to a prescribed existence. He has a philosophical, free-spirited restlessness and a hunger to live truthfully that screams "Sag". And, he embodies that Sagittarian spirit that fulfillment comes from experience (and that the journey matters more than the destination -- or the title).
CAPRICORN: Will Mondrich
Will Mondrich
Netflix
Will's grounded discipline, integrity, and earned success make him a perfect match for Capricorn's energy. His ability to navigate class mobility through perseverance, hard work that requires showing up day after day, moral clarity, and responsibility to family are quintessential Cap. There are no shortcuts, and his achievements are entirely self-earned — and they don't go to his head.
AQUARIUS: Eloise Bridgerton
Eloise Bridgerton
Netflix
Eloise's constant rebellion against social expectations perfectly speaks to Aquarius' push to question systems, resist conformity, and prioritize individualistic thinking over mass approval. Her character is very Aquarius-coded: intellectually driven (Aquarius is an air sign; the element that relates to the mind), socially critical, and emotionally independent. And, in true Aquarius fashion, her biggest lesson is about balancing detachment and intimacy (and realizing that it's possible to forge connections without surrendering autonomy).
PISCES: Penelope Bridgerton
Penelope Bridgerton
Netflix
In the spirit of this watery sign, Penelope is never the center of attention. She is, however, a wonderful storyteller who is also deeply sensitive and empathetic (and emotionally porous). As Lady Whistledown, she shows Pisces' less-evolved quality of passive-aggressiveness when its emotions aren't fulfilled (Penelope simply wants to be loved, and Pisces is ruled by Neptune -- the planet of romance and unconditional love).