Uranus is coming — how the queer planet is about to impact you

Did you know Uranus (pronounced YUR-eh-nus) is astrology’s queer planet?
Uranus is the planet that breaks rules, flips binaries, rejects norms, questions the old way of doing things, and insists on coloring outside the lines. In astrology, it’s related to lightning, electricity, earthquakes, rebellion, liberation, disruption, revolutions, and innovation.
Even astronomically, Uranus refuses to follow tradition. It’s the only planet that rotates on its side (essentially rolling around the Sun while the other planets spin upright). Its rings are vertical, rather than horizontal. Even its magnetic field is wildly oﬀ-center and lopsided.
Its discovery was also non-traditional. When astronomer William Herschel first spotted Uranus in 1781, he initially mistook it for a comet because it didn’t “behave” like a planet.
People who push the envelope, live unapologetically authentic lives, stand up for marginalized communities, and lead political, cultural, and artistic revolutions usually have charts with a prominent Uranus (meaning that it’s “activating” something in their chart). Consider these examples:
Lady Gaga has a harmonious link between her Venus (which rules art) and Uranus. That explains her avant-garde fashion, genre-bending music, and refusal to be boxed in as an artist.
When Venus and Uranus collaborate, beauty is always experimental (hence the red carpet moments that left us all
gagged many times), and creativity never gets stale. Uranus fuels Gaga’s constant innovation.
• Transgender activist, drag performer, and central figure in the Stonewall uprising, Marsha P. Johnson had Uranus and her Moon at a tight 90-degree angle (known as a “square”). The Moon rules emotion and belonging; a square from Uranus creates tension that demands expression. Her activism embodied
that friction. She shaped LGBTQ+ history as a fearless agent of change.
• RuPaul has Uranus square his Sun. The Sun rules identity and visibility, and a square from Uranus creates tension between the self and the status quo, pushing someone to stand out, disrupt norms, and define themselves on their own terms. In a perfectly Uranian not-quite-the-norm twist, Ru’s drag name is also his government name.
• LGBTQ+ activist icon Larry Kramer also had a Sun-Uranus square in his birth chart. Where RuPaul’s square electrified identity through visibility and culture, Kramer’s ignited a social revolution. During the AIDS crisis, he co-founded the
grassroots political group ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power) and refused to let governments or institutions stay comfortable in their inaction. His activism was unbridled Uranus: disruptive, impatient, and unwilling to soften
the message for public approval.
• Chappell Roan has Uranus in a harmonious angle to her Moon. That easy conversation between emotional truth (Moon) and unconventional expression (Uranus) is part of what makes her feel both nostalgic and radically current at the same time. Her hyper-feminine camp aesthetic, theatrical performances,
and unapologetically queer storytelling taps directly into that emotionally sincere and stylistically subversive blend.
In your own chart, Uranus reveals where you’re wired to experiment, dissent, and innovate — and where playing it safe eventually feels impossible. It shows where you’re meant to question tradition, and how comfortable, or uncomfortable, that rebellion feels (if you’d like to work with me, you can book a
personal reading here).
And this year, Uranus is about to shift the collective conversation.
After seven years in Taurus, Uranus enters Gemini on April 26, beginning a six- and-a-half-year cycle that runs through 2033.
Gemini rules language, media, education, advertising, and the way ideas spread. The last time Uranus moved through Gemini (1941–1949), the world experienced a communication revolution with the rise of mass radio broadcasting and the early development of television. The first oﬃcial, paid commercial on American commercial television occurred during this time, forever changing the world of advertising.
When Uranus returns to Gemini this time, expect:
• Explosive growth in independent queer media and independent
journalists
• AI complicating identity and authenticity online
• Rapid normalization of identities and labels that feel “fringe” today
This year, Uranus will directly activate some charts, leading to identity shake-ups, career pivots, sudden moves, and public reinventions.
If you were born on the dates listed below (regardless of the year), you will be on the receiving end of more than a few Uranian curveballs this year:
February 19–23
May 21–25
August 23–27
November 22–26
Here’s the thing about Uranus: the freedom it oﬀers can feel destabilizing at first. But it always circles back to one question: “Are you living in alignment with who you actually are, or are you performing what’s expected of you?” And, to satisfy Uranus, authenticity can’t be optional.