Hey gays who haven’t started your New Year’s resolutions yet — astrologically, you’re right on time

Every January, social media fills up with gym selfies, color-coded planners, and “this is my year” declarations.
Astrologically, though, there is nothing special about the first day or week of January. The planets don’t care that it’s a new year, or “Monday,” or your gym’s biggest membership sale.
Instead, astrology is concerned with the planetary cycles and conditions at the moment you begin something (like a new habit) since the energy at the start sets the tone.
That explains why, some years, starting a resolution in early January feels easy and energizing — and, other years, it fizzles before Valentine’s Day.
January 1 isn’t universally a “good” or “bad” time to make changes. It depends entirely on what the planets are doing. This year, the second half of January offers some of the most supportive dates of 2026 for starting something you want to stick with (last year, conditions weren’t good until April!).
The “start date,” by the way, isn’t when you think about making a change, but rather when you actually begin. So, your first pole-dancing class, first Pilates session, first therapy appointment, first sober week, or first concrete financial move (like opening a Roth IRA) has astrological significance.
What Makes a “Good” Start Date in Astrology
When astrologers look for ideal timing, the goal is less about perfection and more about alignment.
Some key factors:
A waxing Moon
The waxing Moon (the period between the New Moon and Full Moon) supports glow-up energy. It’s ideal for habits you want to strengthen over time, like fitness routines, creative practices, or personal boundaries.
A well-supported Saturn
Saturn is the planet of discipline, commitment, and long-term effort. When Saturn is getting along with other planets, it’s easier to stick with something once the novelty wears off.
A well-supported Mars
Mars has to do with drive, energy, and action, especially on days when motivation is low and you’re not feeling cute. When Mars is functioning smoothly, we can push through resistance without burning out.
A well-supported Moon
Since the Moon represents our emotional bandwidth, routines (especially for goals tied to self-care) feel more manageable and less stressful if the Moon is supported.
My Top Picks
It’s pretty rare to have all of these factors at once (especially without major astrological drama), but these January dates deliver:
January 22, 2026
The Moon’s supportive connection to Jupiter and Saturn this day helps balance big-picture vision with realistic execution. It’s also when Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Pluto are all linking arms, which translates to focus, staying power, and conviction. To top it off, Mars and Uranus are having a kiki, which is perfect for shaking things up, breaking old patterns, and leaving everyone gooped and gagged.
Best for: Serious lifestyle changes, long-term commitments, hard launches, goals that require grit.
January 23, 2026
With the Moon in Aries, this date is all about decisiveness and action. The Moon is also getting along fabulously Pluto, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus, which blend motivation, mindset, and desire so it’s easier to emotionally commit (rather than overthinking in the group chat).
Best for: starting something you’ve been hesitating about, confidence-building goals, or anything that requires courage and a little nerve.
January 27, 2026
On this day, the Moon is keeping it cute with Saturn, Mars, Pluto, and the Sun. That creates a “disciplined AF” vibe that’s ideal for building sustainable routines.
However, there is one timing detail to keep in mind: the Moon is void-of-course that day from 12:57 PM to 3:54 PM Eastern, which is not a good window to begin something new (when void-of-course, the Moon is “off the clock” and not taking meetings, so new beginnings rarely stick).
The fix: start before 12:57 PM ET or after 3:54 PM ET to take advantage of the day’s powerful astrology.
Best for: structured routines, long-term habits, and commitments you want to integrate slowly but solidly.
One Important Caveat
While these dates are about collective energy, they are not individual guarantees. Your personal birth chart can amplify or soften general timing. Think of these windows as improving the odds.
But if January 1 came and went without a grand reset, the best astrological windows are yet to come.
