Unlocking better sapphic sex: 10 tips for achieving an A-spot orgasm from LGBTQ+ sex experts

We all want to have amazing sex lives, but if you’re bored with your current routine, or want even better orgasms (who doesn’t?!), then you need to learn all of your body’s secret erogenous zones.

You’ve probably mastered stimulating the clitoris — either yours or your partner’s — and the G-spot, but what about the more elusive A-spot?

The A-spot, or anterior fornix erogenous zone, is a sensitive area located deep in the vagina, where the vaginal wall meets the cervix. You’ll find this mysterious zone past the G-spot, behind your belly button, and it can usually be stimulated with deep penetration from toys or fingers.

“In contrast to the G-spot, which is a spot with many sensitive nerves in a small area, the A-spot doesn't have the same ‘concentration' of nerves as they are more spread out, so one should think of it more as a zone than a spot,” Sofie Roos, a bisexual licensed sexologist, relationship therapist and author at relationship magazine Passionerad , tells PRIDE.

The orgasms from stimulating the G-spot are often described as being more pulsating than the quick burst you get from a clitoral orgasm, but an A-spot climax gives you an even more full-body orgasm that lasts longer than the shorter explosions of pleasure you may be used to.

Finding and learning how to stimulate the A-Spot can be challenging, but whether you're sapphic, bisexual, trans, or nonbinary, if you have a vagina — or your partner does — it’s worth giving it a try.

“Everyone with a vulva can, in theory, reach an A-spot climax, but that doesn't mean that everyone who’s trying succeeds in getting there, as it’s quite an advanced orgasm to reach," Roos explains. "But if you put in the time, energy, and passion, you’ll have a good chance of getting to know your A-spot climax as long as you’re not giving up!”

1. Warm up first PeopleImages/Shutterstock Before you start trying to locate the mysterious A-spot, make sure you and your partner are warmed up first. This means taking the time for foreplay and touching the external parts of the body first. “Have a long foreplay and warm-up session as you need to ensure that the vulva is blood filled and relaxed, which not only makes it more pleasurable to reach the A-spot, but also makes it easier to find it,” Roos says.

2. Finding the A-spot The A-spot can be found between the cervix and the bladder at the end of the vaginal canal, and can be about four to six inches past the G-spot. One of the best ways to find it is to move inch by inch deeper into the vaginal canal until you find the sensitive zone. “The a-spot is smooth but quite solid, and you’ll notice when you find it as it gives a very strong and unique pleasure that [isn't reminiscent] of anything else,” Roos says.

3. Try different positions Reaching the A-spot can be tricky, so if you’re having trouble locating it, try different positions and angles. Bel Di Lorenzo , a women’s sexual health advocate and the author of the bestselling book, The Gohddess Method, which helps women master “vaginal gymnastics,” recommends trying a bunch of different positions until you find one that works best for you. And if you’re trying to find the A-spot on a partner, don’t be afraid to move them around to get the best angle possible. According to Lornezo, you should try “missionary with your hips elevated,” “doggy style with your chest down, on your back with your legs on both sides of [your partner's] shoulders,” or even the “Pone Bone” position where you lie on your stomach “with a pillow underneath your hips.”

4. Try a toy MMD Creative/Shutterstock Chances are your fingers aren’t going to be long enough to reach you or your partner’s A-spot, so you’re best bet is grabbing the right toy for the job. “The A-spot can be quite difficult to find by using only your fingers, and if you really want to have great chances of finding it, you should use a curved G-spot wand,” Roos recommends. “Even though a wand makes it easier, it can still be quite hard to find, but don’t give up!”

5. Lube is your friend This is great advice for any type of sexual activity, but when you are trying to stimulate the A-spot, don’t forget the lube. Roos recommends using more than you think you’re going to need and then using either clean fingers or a wand toy to press against the A-spot “with lots of lube in any way that feels great.” You can also try using a vibrating toy, which may help to increase natural lubrication, too!

6. Use light pressure Stimulating the tissue that deeply in the body can be overwhelming so go slow and start with light pressure. “Softly do the 'come here’ movement, and use a light pressure,” Roos says. “If instead using a wand, then try to move it up and down against the a-spot!”

7. Pelvic floor training Lorenzo says that if you have trouble with experiencing deeper penetration without pain or sometimes feel like there is a “disconnection between your brain and your vaginal muscles,” then it’s probably time to talk to your doctor about pelvic floor therapy. Trauma, stress, and tension can all get stored in your pelvic floor tissues, and you’ll need to learn how to release that to experience more pleasure. “The body adapts by tightening, guarding, and numbing itself to keep you ‘safe,’” she explains. “Over time, this can create patterns of chronic tension that live in the muscles around the cervix and deep vaginal canal. That tension can block sensation, blood flow, and even arousal itself.”

8. Pay attention to your cervix Kamil Macniak/Shutterstock You’re not only going to want to experiment with positions and toys, but also the time of the month you attempt to stimulate the A-spot. “Your cervix changes position throughout your cycle,” Lorenzo warns. “It tends to be lower and firmer during your luteal phase — right before and sometimes during menstruation — so you may find deep penetration more uncomfortable at that time.”

9. Communicate Much like lube, communication is always a key part of having good sex with another person. Trying to stimulate the A-spot, especially for the first time, can be emotionally and physically intense so make sure you are checking in, and if it's painful, stop. “As the A-spot is close to the cervix, it can feel unpleasant with too deep or intense stimulation, and if it feels that way, you’re doing it wrong, so communicate with your partner, give feedback and explore this kind of stimulation in a slow and steady way," Roos says.

10. Go slowly Don’t rush things! Not only do you want to make sure you and your partner are warmed up and turned on, but you also want to take things really slowly, especially the first time, because of how intense the sensations can be. “Lastly, make sure to take it bit by bit and don’t push yourself too hard,” Roos advises. “You might find it very uncomfortable to stimulate so deep the first time, or won’t be able to find the right spot, and that’s okay. The road to A-spot orgasms is a journey and it takes time for most, so go slowly and be kind to yourself if it doesn't go the way you hope!”