Drag Race stars Kori King & Lydia B. Kollins' true love story, explained by astrology

RuPaul’s Drag Race has had a lot of “firsts” over its more than 15 year run: Willam’s disqualification in season 4 and Ben De La Creme’s self-elimination in All Stars 3 are legendary moments. And while there have been rumors over the years of queens who hooked up and briefly dated, it wasn’t until season 17 that we had our first long-term couple that met on the show: Lydia B. Collins and Kori King.
Lydia and Kori’s interest in one another began while they filmed their season in the summer of 2024, and they are still going strong.
I couldn’t help but be curious about how their birth charts responded to each other; or, in astrological terms, what their synastry looked like.
Astrology offers a lens into why Kori and Lydia gravitated toward each other, why their connection endured beyond filming, and what their relationship needs in order to thrive.
Their powerful-Mars Venus connection
Last year, I explained the astrology of the chemistry between Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams — the two leads of Heated Rivalry. One of the major factors (a pretty rare one, at that) was that Connor’s Mars sits right on top of Hudson’s Venus.
And, wouldn’t you know it: the exact same placement is at play here! Lydia’s Venus sits less than half a degree from (AKA: really, really close to) Kori’s Mars.
This is a classic “we see each other and something clicks” aspect because it blends Venus’ sensuality, charms, and grace with Mars’ sexuality, passion, and physical attraction. This is an instinctive response, commonly experienced as the Venus person (Lydia) feeling ‘chosen’ and the Mars person (Kori) feeling energized.
Their sweet Jupiter-moon connection
A powerful contact between one person’s Mars and the other’s Venus is fun, exciting, and passionate. But, in and of itself that can simply translate to: “That was the hottest hookup of my life... but we have nothing in common.” A relationship that builds and grows over time needs more ingredients.
One such ingredient is Kori’s Jupiter trining (approximately 120 degrees away from) Lydia’s Moon. Moon contacts between charts are important because, in astrology, the Moon relates to our emotional realm. When Jupiter sits 120 degrees away from something, it acts in a supportive, generous, and understanding fashion.
With this, their connection has warmth, generosity, and emotional goodwill. It’s easier to manage and repair conflict when two people have this connection between their charts, and being together expands (Jupiter) emotional safety (Moon).
At its core, this softens edges and encourages forgiveness.
Their exciting Venus-Uranus connection
As if that weren’t enough, Lydia’s Venus is perfectly angled to Kori’s Uranus. Because Uranus is associated with electricity, revolution, change, and excitement, this connection creates a spark between two people.
Part of that spark is that the Venus person (Lydia) finds the Uranus person (Kori) to be unpredictable in a way that is fun and surprising. In turn, the Uranus person (Kori) relishes in the fact that the Venus person (Lydia) encourages them to be who they really are. Through this relationship, Kori feels more alive and emboldened.
Their strong composite chart
Their composite chart (the chart of the relationship itself), has composite Sun and Mercury sitting at the exact same degree. That speaks to a relationship built around conversation, shared perspectives, and mutual reflection.
This chart also has composite Moon and composite Venus getting along, which doubles down on the relationship feeling emotionally affectionate and caring. There is a lot of tenderness in this dynamic, and also an ability for both of them to soothe one another and easily enjoy emotional closeness.
Their composite Mars (momentum, direction, action) is challenged by composite Saturn and composite Jupiter. Jupiter-Mars can speak to things moving too quickly, while Saturn-Mars can present frustrating stop-and-go-energy. These aspects speak to external pressures (for example, travel schedules that temporarily create distance) that can impact the relationship. This isn’t necessarily “bad”; these kinds of aspects, when handled consciously, can help strengthen and secure a bond rather than break it.
What Lydia and Kori need to keep in mind
All relationship charts (even those of long-term couples who have been together for decades) have challenges. The key to success lies in how those challenges are handled.
One key area for them is communication. Kori’s Moon sits close to Lydia’s Mercury, which means feelings are spoken quickly, instinctively, and without much filtering. Since Lydia is the Mercury (communication) in this aspect, it means Lydia has a knack for naming what Kori is feeling in real time, which can feel very validating and intimate for Kori.
But, with Kori’s Moon opposed to Lydia’s Mars, those exchanges can trigger defensiveness or conflict.
Also, Lydia’s Chiron (the asteroid known as the “wounded healer” in astrology) is opposite Kori’s Moon. This isn’t an inherently “bad” aspect; it’s actually very meaningful and often shows up in connections that feel fated. But, since Chiron speaks to vulnerability, it means Lydia can easily touch emotional sore spots for Kori; not out of malice, but by activating things the past that are tender or unresolved.
The other aspect that stands out is Kori’s Sun sitting approximately 90 degrees away from (AKA: “squaring”) Lydia’s Jupiter. Jupiter amplifies and encourages; but, when it sits 90 degrees away from something, it can also overpromise and bite off more than it can chew. In this dynamic, Kori may occasionally feel pressured by expectations, even loving ones, from Lydia. This isn’t incompatibility, but it requires awareness so that optimism and heightened expectations doesn’t turn into overwhelm.
Astrologically, Lydia and Kori have a strong bond. Their charts explain why they fell for each other quickly and why the bond feels emotionally real. And, no matter what the future brings, this is the kind of connection that leaves an imprint.