Feeling burnt out? This LGBTQ+ sex & intimacy coach has a very steamy solution

Your “Venus sign” is the zodiac sign (Taurus, Sagittarius, Pisces, etc.) Venus was in when you were born. If you don’t know your Venus sign, enter your birth information into this Venus calculator to instantly find out.

Here’s your guide on how each Venus sign plays the flirting game.

VENUS IN ARIES: “Patience isn’t part of my love story”

Venus in Aries flirts by charging straight at what (or who) it wants. It doesn’t mind sliding into the DMs or walking across the room to say “hi”. Waiting around to be noticed is as enticing as a four-hour wait at the DMV with no Wifi.

Flirting is done with intensity and urgency; it’s all about keeping things exciting and letting its object of attention know there’s interest (and if it feels like a challenge, even better).

Signature moves: direct compliments, fast replies, playful dares, “Add me on Snap”

VENUS IN TAURUS: “Slow burn, strong chemistry.”

Since Venus in Taurus is in no rush, it flirts by letting tension build slowly. Think lingering hugs, sitting a little too close, and remembering your coffee order the next time you meet.

This is steady, warm, and subtle flirting that shows interest through thoughtful gestures and the kind of physical closeness that unfolds naturally.

Signature moves: steady eye contact, casual touches, feeding you a rich dessert and watching your reaction

VENUS IN GEMINI: “Puns are my love language.”

Venus in Gemini flirts through words: jokes, memes, witty one-liners, clever comments, and rapid-fire texts are all fair game. If the conversation isn’t interesting, it isn’t interested.

Its flirting style is quick, playful, and curious. The more questions it asks, the more interested it is in its subject.

Signature moves: witty comebacks, late-night texting, sharing links and memes, flirty “would you rather…?”

VENUS IN CANCER: “Flirting is caring.”

Venus in Cancer flirts in a nurturing way. It checks in when the mood seems off, offers comfort when its crush has had a stressful week, and makes sure its date got home safe after a fun night. On the surface, it can look like “just being nice,” but the giveaway is emotional attentiveness.

When Venus in Cancer is interested, it makes the other person feel safe, seen, and taken care of.

Signature moves: home-cooked meals, thoughtful check-ins, gentle touch, “Text me when you get home, okay?”

VENUS IN LEO: “Flirting is my stage”

When Venus in Leo flirts, it opts for big laughs and dramatic stories.

Its “love style” is theatrical, gregarious, and bold. It loves to dazzle with compliments and engage in playful teasing, and if everyone else in the room can dazzle at the chemistry it has with its person of interest, even better.

Signature moves: taking selfies together, playful showing off, duetting at a karaoke bar

VENUS IN VIRGO: “Love is in the details.”

When Venus in Virgo is interested, it turns into an executive assistant that keeps track of its crush’s to-do list and offers to run an errand to take something off their plate.

Its flirting style is thoughtful, detail-oriented, and not-so-discreetly disguised as helpfulness. While never flashy or grandiose, it’s impossible to ignore once you connect the dots.

Signature moves: logistical favors, fixing something that’s broken, “I was at the store and remember you saying you were almost out of garlic powder, so I got you some.”

VENUS IN LIBRA: “I make flirting look effortless.”

Venus in Libra angles for picture-perfect moments: the right playlist, flattering lighting, an aesthetic vibe, and conversation that flows effortlessly.

Its flirting is polished, graceful, and choreographed to charm: mirrored body language, kind compliments, and an admirable ability to look good while they do it.

Signature moves: sincere compliments, small talk that isn’t stiff and awkward, “We should do something cute like that together.”

VENUS IN SCORPIO: “Small talk? I don’t know her.”

Venus in Scorpio rolls its eyes at the concept of flirting. It goes straight for depth: intense eye contact, probing questions, and revealing conversations that get personal quickly.

Its flirting is magnetic and emotionally loaded. It draws its object of affection in with strategic silence, a stare that lasts a second too long, and questions meant to strip the soul bare.

Signature moves: long talks in dark corners, sharing secrets, “What’s your biggest fear?”

VENUS IN SAGITTARIUS: “Flirting should be fun.”

Venus in Sagittarius flirts by inviting its crushes on adventures (literal and metaphorical). Its favorite M.O. is to laugh and explore.

Its flirting style is spontaneous, upbeat, and the epitome of “let’s see where the night takes us” energy. And if it can get into some trouble, even better.

Signature moves: spontaneous plans, travel talk, wild stories, “Let’s see if we can sneak backstage!”

VENUS IN CAPRICORN: “I flirt like I invest: long-term only”

Venus in Capricorn has a consistent and grounded way of flirting. It keeps its promises, shows up on time, remembers conversations, and slowly lets its dry humor come through.

It’s by far the most subtle and strategic of all the zodiac flirts, and also the one that shows interest through reliability, thoughtful follow-through, and small gestures that speak volumes.

Signature moves: following up with a precise plan, reserving the quiet booth in the back at an upscale restaurant, “That’s impressive. I don’t say that often.”

VENUS IN AQUARIUS: “Let’s be weird together.”

Venus in Aquarius flirts by opening up its unique world. It sends niche memes, shares its hyper-specific nerdy interests, and tests the waters to see how its unfiltered opinions and unconventional ideas are received.

Its trademark flirting is brainy and a little aloof, full of original takes and random references. It’s less about steamy seduction and more about sparking curiosity.

Signature moves: offbeat jokes, long message threads about niche topics, group hangs, “If this turns into a thing, I’m blaming you.”

VENUS IN PISCES: “Why flirt when you can enchant?”

Venus in Pisces flirts with softness, fantasy, and emotional openness. It romanticizes easily and loves to create dreamlike moods: music, bouquets of flowers, and emotional confessions included.

In Pisces, Venus doesn’t test, challenge, or play hard to get. It cuddles, loves the feeling of puppy love, looks across the table lovingly, and is pure vibes with no agenda.

Signature moves: Setting the mood with candles and relaxing music, unbroken eye contact that feels gentle and peaceful, turning a crowded venue into a private love bubble.

So whether it’s a check-in text, an unsolicited meme, or an invitation to go on a side quest, you’ll never look at the flirting the same way again.