Non-binary People Find Home in Their Bodies in These Vivid Portraits

For artist Glenda Lissette, home is more than just four walls and a bed.

"Growing up, I moved almost every year of my life," Lissette told PRIDE. "As I moved from city to city, I found a sense of comfort and identity in the clothes I wore. When I was starting high school, I moved back to the U.S. from Guatemala with nothing more than four suitcases filled with clothes because that’s all I felt I needed to build a new home."

And in her latest photography project The Home We Carry (which she debuted at the 2605 | the Red Bull house earlier this month), she paints vivid portraits of the homes we carry around with us: our bodies.

"With The Home We Carry, I’m looking at the relationship between our sense of home and the clothing we wear," she said. "Ultimately, the goal with the series is to document the homes that we construct on our bodies, but I think the series is also looking at the relationship between body & land."

Photo: Nancy Sanchez Tamayo