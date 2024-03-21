Scroll To Top
Shopping

Unleash your fiery spirit with The Pride Store’s Aries gift guide

Unleash your fiery spirit with The Pride Store’s Aries gift guide
Images Courtesy The Pride Store

Discover 10 dynamic gifts tailored to the bold and fearless Aries personality, from statement jewelry to indulgent self-care treats.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

March 21st marks the commencement of Aries season, igniting the astrological calendar with a burst of energy and enthusiasm. If you're seeking the perfect gift for the Aries in your life—or perhaps treating yourself—look no further. Aries individuals are known for their dynamic, fearless, and bold nature, and these handpicked selections cater perfectly to their vibrant spirit and need for excitement. From statement jewelry to indulgent self-care treats, let's dive into the ultimate Aries season gift guide.

See below for our spring bling product recommendations and receive free shipping with promo code “LUCKY” (valid thru 3/31) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

DORUK SILVER - DADDY NECKLACE

DORUK SILVER - DADDY NECKLACE

Courtesy The Pride Store

For the Aries who commands attention both in the boardroom and the bedroom, the Doruk Silver Daddy Necklace is a must-have accessory. This bold piece exudes confidence and dominance, perfectly aligning with the fiery Aries spirit. Crafted to make a statement, it's a symbol of leadership and strength, reflecting the assertive nature of the Aries personality.

8OTHERREASONS - ELECTRIC FEEL NECKLACE

8OTHERREASONS - ELECTRIC FEEL NECKLACE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Elevate your style with the vivacious Electric Feel Necklace from 8OtherReasons. Designed to capture attention and radiate elegance, this piece resonates with the dynamic energy of Aries. Its 18K gold plating adds a touch of luxury, reflecting the bold and charismatic nature of the Aries individual. Wear it proudly as a symbol of your vibrant personality.

MANBUNS - MEN'S SOLID RED SWIM BRIEF

MANBUNS - MEN'S SOLID RED SWIM BRIEF

Courtesy The Pride Store

Make a splash with the MANBUNS Red Swim Briefs, tailored for the Aries who love to stand out. Combining comfort and style, these swim briefs are perfect for adventurous souls ready to seize the day. Crafted for optimal performance, they embody the energetic spirit of Aries, ensuring you make waves wherever you go.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS

Courtesy The Pride Store

Unleash your inner warrior with the Woody New York Leather Harness, a versatile accessory for the bold Aries individual. Crafted from premium Italian leather, it adds a touch of edge to any outfit, reflecting the determined and fearless nature of Aries. Fully adjustable for a customized fit, it's a symbol of strength and resilience.

JUSTMIKEYSART - THE LINE-UP 11X14 ART PRINT

JUSTMIKEYSART - THE LINE-UP 11X14 ART PRINT

Courtesy The Pride Store

For the Aries who appreciate bold and vibrant artwork, The Line-Up Art Print from JustMikeysArt is a captivating choice. Featuring a striking array of colors and shapes, it's a testament to the adventurous spirit of Aries, adding a pop of excitement to any space.

BOUGIE FUNK - ADRIFT CANDLE

BOUGIE FUNK - ADRIFT CANDLE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Indulge your senses with the Bougie Funk Adrift Candle, designed to transport you to a realm of tranquility and bliss. With notes of teakwood, sandalwood, and dark musk, it's the perfect accompaniment for Aries individuals seeking moments of relaxation amidst their dynamic lifestyle.

WALLFORD LUXURY HOME FRAGRANCES - BEDROOM ROMANCE REED DIFFUSER

WALLFORD LUXURY HOME FRAGRANCES - BEDROOM ROMANCE REED DIFFUSER

Courtesy The Pride Store

Ignite passion and romance with the Bedroom Romance Reed Diffuser from Wallford Luxury Home Fragrances. Infused with sensual notes of rose petals and warm vanilla, it sets the perfect ambiance for intimate moments, catering to the passionate nature of Aries.

ZEN CASA - PERSONALLY TAILORED VIRTUAL TRANQUILITY YOGA SESSION

ZEN CASA - PERSONALLY TAILORED VIRTUAL TRANQUILITY YOGA SESSION

Courtesy The Pride Store

Embark on a journey of self-discovery with a Personally Tailored Virtual Tranquility Yoga Session from Zen Casa. Led by expert yogi Francisco Ramos, it's a personalized experience designed to align mind, body, and spirit, offering Aries individuals a moment of calm amidst their bustling lives and an active experience that excites their adventurous spirit.

EDONISTA - DEREK 8" DILDO WITH SUCTION CUP

EDONISTA - DEREK 8" DILDO WITH SUCTION CUP

Courtesy The Pride Store

For the Aries who embrace pleasure without hesitation, the Derek 8" Dildo from Edonista is a thrilling choice. Made from high-quality materials, it offers a lifelike feel and versatile use, catering to the adventurous spirit of Aries individuals.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - MASSAGE CANDLE

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - MASSAGE CANDLE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Treat yourself to the ultimate indulgence with the Massage Candle from Prohibition Wellness. Combining the soothing aroma of wood sage and peony with nourishing oils, it's a luxurious addition to any self-care routine, perfectly suited to the discerning tastes of Aries.

As Aries season unfolds, celebrate the dynamic energy and fearless spirit of this astrological sign with these carefully curated gifts. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, these selections are sure to ignite passion, excitement, and joy—all essential elements of the Aries experience. Embrace the fire within and make this Aries season one to remember.

Receive free shipping with promo code “LUCKY” (valid thru 3/31) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

From Your Site Articles
ShoppingLifestyleAstrology
nsfwthe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Read Full Bio