Scroll To Top
Astrology

Satisfy both sides of your curious Gemini with The Pride Store’s astrology gift guide

Satisfy both sides of your curious Gemini with The Pride Store’s astrology gift guide
Courtesy The Pride Store

Discover the perfect gifts to captivate the curious and charming Gemini in your life with our ultimate gift guide!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

If you have a loved one born between May 21 and June 20, you’re in for an exhilarating ride. Known for their super-social ways, Geminis can make a party out of any occasion and often love being the center of attention. This air sign, ruled by Mercury, is intelligent, whimsical, and charming—qualities that make them incredibly likable and inquisitive. Geminis are adaptable and philosophical, always eager to try new things, from hobbies to vacations. To help you navigate the quest for the perfect gift for your Gemini friend or family member, we’ve curated a list of exciting and unique products that are sure to captivate their ever-curious nature. Dive into our ultimate gift guide designed to impress both sides of your favorite Gemini!

Explore Gemini SZN inspo at The Pride Store this month and receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

JUSTMIKEYSART - SIGNED ARTFULLY QUEER EROTIC ARTBOOK

JUSTMIKEYSART - SIGNED ARTFULLY QUEER EROTIC ARTBOOK

Dive into the sensual world of JustMikeysArt with the "Artfully Queer Erotic Artbook," featuring the best works by Mikey Serrano from 2020 to 2023. This signed artbook is more than just a collection; it’s a conversation starter and a piece of valuable collectible art. For the intellectual and curious Gemini, it offers endless opportunities to explore and appreciate art’s intimate aspects, making it an ideal addition to their coffee table and art collection.

INVAINCU - 7-IN-1 LIGHT THERAPY MASK

INVAINCU - 7-IN-1 LIGHT THERAPY MASK

Geminis are always on the lookout for the latest beauty innovations, and the Invaincu 7-in-1 Light Therapy Mask is just the ticket. This revolutionary device targets seven key skin concerns with powerful red and blue LED light therapy. It’s customizable for each skin issue, offering a personalized skincare routine that’s both easy to use and clinically proven. Wrinkles, blemishes, and overall skin health can be addressed, making it a must-have for any beauty-savvy Gemini.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS

For the fashion-forward Gemini, Woody New York’s Adjustable Leather Harness with Pockets is a statement piece that combines style and functionality. Crafted from smooth Italian leather, its tapered straps contour the body perfectly, making it a versatile accessory that elevates any outfit. This high-fashion piece will have your Gemini feeling pampered and stylish, ready to turn heads wherever they go.

VAHDAM TEA - PRIVATE RESERVE TEA ASSORTMENT

VAHDAM TEA - PRIVATE RESERVE TEA ASSORTMENT

Geminis, known for their dual nature, love variety, and Vahdam Tea’s Private Reserve Tea Assortment offers just that. With 24 of the most delectable and bestselling teas, this assortment caters to every craving and mood. Whether they’re in the mood for a robust black tea or a soothing herbal blend, this collection ensures that every tea-drinking moment is special and satisfying.

VICTOR - BEACON 5-IN-1 TURNTABLE SYSTEM WITH BLUE LED ACCENT LIGHTING

VICTOR - BEACON 5-IN-1 TURNTABLE SYSTEM WITH BLUE LED ACCENT LIGHTING

Introduce your Gemini to the world of vinyl with the Victor Beacon 5-in-1 Turntable System. This versatile system not only plays vinyl records but also streams music from smart devices and features an FM radio. With Dual Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux Input, and RCA Audio Output, it offers multiple playback options. The blue LED accent lighting adds a retro touch, making it a perfect gift for the trendsetting Gemini looking to expand their musical horizons.

8OTHERREASONS - PEARL SUNGLASSES CHAIN

8OTHERREASONS - PEARL SUNGLASSES CHAIN

Elevate your Gemini’s eyewear game with the luxurious 8OtherReasons Pearl Sunglasses Chain. Featuring lustrous faux pearls interspersed with delicate 14K gold-plated links, this chain adds a touch of sophistication and ensures their sunglasses remain stylishly secure. Given that pearls are one of Gemini’s birthstones, this accessory is a perfect blend of luxury and practicality.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - MASSAGE CANDLE

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - MASSAGE CANDLE

Part hygge essential, part TLC must-have, the Prohibition Wellness premium soy Massage Candle is perfect for a Gemini who enjoys a bit of pampering. When lit, it releases a soothing aroma of wood sage and peony, and when the wick is blown out, the melted wax doubles as a warm, nourishing massage oil. Infused with coconut and hemp seed oils, this candle is a treat for the senses and the skin, encouraging moments of relaxation and connection.

ZEN CASA - PERSONALLY TAILORED VIRTUAL TRANQUILITY YOGA SESSION

ZEN CASA - PERSONALLY TAILORED VIRTUAL TRANQUILITY YOGA SESSION

For the wellness-seeking Gemini, Zen Casa offers a personally tailored virtual yoga session led by yogi Francisco Ramos. These exclusive sessions cater to individual goals, whether it’s mastering foundational postures or deepening their practice. This personalized approach ensures a unique and focused yoga experience, making it an ideal gift for a Gemini looking to enhance their wellness routine.

JUSTMIKEYSART - CELESTIAL FLIGHT ART PRINT

JUSTMIKEYSART - CELESTIAL FLIGHT ART PRINT

Capture the mystical curiosity of your Gemini with JustMikeysArt’s "Celestial Flight Art Print." Available in both 8” x 10” and 11” x 14”, this print features ethereal figures flying across a mystical backdrop, inviting endless contemplation and intrigue. It’s a perfect piece for any Gemini who appreciates art that stimulates the imagination and adds a touch of wonder to their home decor.

INFINI - IQ BEAUTY DEVICE

INFINI - IQ BEAUTY DEVICE

For the Gemini who loves staying ahead of beauty trends, the Infini Sonic Therapy iQ Beauty Device is a game-changer. Combining Red LED Light Therapy and Thermal Therapy, this device stimulates collagen production, enhances skin firmness, and corrects imperfections like uneven tone and discoloration. It’s the ultimate beauty gadget for a Gemini looking to maintain youthful, radiant skin with the latest technology.

Finding the perfect gift for a Gemini can be a delightful challenge given their ever-curious and adaptable nature. Whether it's indulging their artistic side, catering to their love for beauty and fashion, or supporting their wellness journey, these carefully selected products are sure to impress. Each item on this list is designed to resonate with a Gemini's dynamic personality and multifaceted interests. So, go ahead and choose a gift that will not only captivate their attention but also celebrate their unique spirit. Happy gifting!

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

AstrologyLifestyleShopping
geminigift guidethe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio