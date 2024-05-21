Satisfy both sides of your curious Gemini with The Pride Store’s astrology gift guide

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

If you have a loved one born between May 21 and June 20, you’re in for an exhilarating ride. Known for their super-social ways, Geminis can make a party out of any occasion and often love being the center of attention. This air sign, ruled by Mercury, is intelligent, whimsical, and charming—qualities that make them incredibly likable and inquisitive. Geminis are adaptable and philosophical, always eager to try new things, from hobbies to vacations. To help you navigate the quest for the perfect gift for your Gemini friend or family member, we’ve curated a list of exciting and unique products that are sure to captivate their ever-curious nature. Dive into our ultimate gift guide designed to impress both sides of your favorite Gemini!

JUSTMIKEYSART - SIGNED ARTFULLY QUEER EROTIC ARTBOOK Dive into the sensual world of JustMikeysArt with the "Artfully Queer Erotic Artbook," featuring the best works by Mikey Serrano from 2020 to 2023. This signed artbook is more than just a collection; it’s a conversation starter and a piece of valuable collectible art. For the intellectual and curious Gemini, it offers endless opportunities to explore and appreciate art’s intimate aspects, making it an ideal addition to their coffee table and art collection.

INVAINCU - 7-IN-1 LIGHT THERAPY MASK Geminis are always on the lookout for the latest beauty innovations, and the Invaincu 7-in-1 Light Therapy Mask is just the ticket. This revolutionary device targets seven key skin concerns with powerful red and blue LED light therapy. It’s customizable for each skin issue, offering a personalized skincare routine that’s both easy to use and clinically proven. Wrinkles, blemishes, and overall skin health can be addressed, making it a must-have for any beauty-savvy Gemini.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS For the fashion-forward Gemini, Woody New York’s Adjustable Leather Harness with Pockets is a statement piece that combines style and functionality. Crafted from smooth Italian leather, its tapered straps contour the body perfectly, making it a versatile accessory that elevates any outfit. This high-fashion piece will have your Gemini feeling pampered and stylish, ready to turn heads wherever they go.

VAHDAM TEA - PRIVATE RESERVE TEA ASSORTMENT Geminis, known for their dual nature, love variety, and Vahdam Tea’s Private Reserve Tea Assortment offers just that. With 24 of the most delectable and bestselling teas, this assortment caters to every craving and mood. Whether they’re in the mood for a robust black tea or a soothing herbal blend, this collection ensures that every tea-drinking moment is special and satisfying.

VICTOR - BEACON 5-IN-1 TURNTABLE SYSTEM WITH BLUE LED ACCENT LIGHTING Introduce your Gemini to the world of vinyl with the Victor Beacon 5-in-1 Turntable System. This versatile system not only plays vinyl records but also streams music from smart devices and features an FM radio. With Dual Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux Input, and RCA Audio Output, it offers multiple playback options. The blue LED accent lighting adds a retro touch, making it a perfect gift for the trendsetting Gemini looking to expand their musical horizons.

8OTHERREASONS - PEARL SUNGLASSES CHAIN Elevate your Gemini’s eyewear game with the luxurious 8OtherReasons Pearl Sunglasses Chain. Featuring lustrous faux pearls interspersed with delicate 14K gold-plated links, this chain adds a touch of sophistication and ensures their sunglasses remain stylishly secure. Given that pearls are one of Gemini’s birthstones, this accessory is a perfect blend of luxury and practicality.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - MASSAGE CANDLE Part hygge essential, part TLC must-have, the Prohibition Wellness premium soy Massage Candle is perfect for a Gemini who enjoys a bit of pampering. When lit, it releases a soothing aroma of wood sage and peony, and when the wick is blown out, the melted wax doubles as a warm, nourishing massage oil. Infused with coconut and hemp seed oils, this candle is a treat for the senses and the skin, encouraging moments of relaxation and connection.

ZEN CASA - PERSONALLY TAILORED VIRTUAL TRANQUILITY YOGA SESSION For the wellness-seeking Gemini, Zen Casa offers a personally tailored virtual yoga session led by yogi Francisco Ramos. These exclusive sessions cater to individual goals, whether it’s mastering foundational postures or deepening their practice. This personalized approach ensures a unique and focused yoga experience, making it an ideal gift for a Gemini looking to enhance their wellness routine.

JUSTMIKEYSART - CELESTIAL FLIGHT ART PRINT Capture the mystical curiosity of your Gemini with JustMikeysArt’s "Celestial Flight Art Print." Available in both 8” x 10” and 11” x 14”, this print features ethereal figures flying across a mystical backdrop, inviting endless contemplation and intrigue. It’s a perfect piece for any Gemini who appreciates art that stimulates the imagination and adds a touch of wonder to their home decor.