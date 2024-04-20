Indulge in luxury and sensuality with The Pride Store’s Taurus gift guide

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the cosmos align to welcome the sensual and steadfast Taurus into the spotlight, it’s time to celebrate the beginning of Taurus season (April 20 to May 20) with an array of sumptuous offerings perfectly tailored to their earthly delights. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Tauruses relish in the finer things in life, indulging in moments of luxury and sensuality. This season, honor the Taurus in your life with carefully curated gifts that speak to their penchant for quality, comfort, and romance.

Explore Taurus SZN inspo at The Pride Store this month and receive 15% off your order with promo code “TAURUS” (valid thru 5/20) when you shop ThePrideStore.com .

DORUK SILVER - RUBY HEART BRACELET Courtesy The Pride Store Let’s start with a touch of romance, shall we? Doruk Silver’s Ruby Heart Bracelet is a testament to love and passion, adorned with jewel hearts that captivate the soul of any Taurus. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this bracelet is the epitome of sensual elegance, perfect for adorning the wrist of your beloved Taurus.

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U CAFTAN Courtesy The Pride Store For the Taurus who revels in lounging in comfort and style, the Always Love U Caftan from STUDLEYDUDS is a must-have. Made from heavenly smooth poly chiffon, this caftan offers both coverage and allure, allowing your Taurus to embrace their sensual side whether by the pool, at the beach, or simply lounging at home.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY 100TH BIRTHDAY LIMITED EDITION Courtesy The Pride Store Transport your Taurus to a realm of timeless elegance with Vince Spinnato’s Judy 100th Birthday Limited Edition fragrance. Inspired by the legendary Judy Garland herself, this unisex scent combines notes of Dark Orchid, Coriander, and sultry Gourmand elements to create an alluring aroma that captures the essence of romance and allure.

NOBLE HOUSE - MY HEART & STAR GLOW IN THE DARK BLANKET Courtesy The Pride Store Embrace the cozy side of Taurus season with Noble House’s My Heart & Star Glow in the Dark Blanket. Soft, warm, and adorned with glowing hearts and stars, this blanket is the perfect companion for snuggling up on the couch during movie nights or finding solace under the night sky.

CALEXOTICS - BIONIC SUCKING AND VIBRATING MASTURBATOR Courtesy The Pride Store Ignite the senses and indulge in unparalleled pleasure with CalExotics’ Bionic Sucking and Vibrating Masturbator. Designed to envelop the senses with customizable stroking experiences, this device offers a journey of sensual exploration that will leave your Taurus yearning for more.

CALEXOTICS - OPTIMUM POWER VIBRATING AND THRUSTING STROKER Courtesy The Pride Store Take pleasure to new heights with CalExotics’ Optimum Power Vibrating and Thrusting Stroker. Offering a blend of vibration and thrusting capabilities, this rechargeable masturbator delivers a symphony of sensations that cater to every desire and whim of your Taurus.

BOUGIE FUNK - LOVERBOY CANDLE Courtesy The Pride Store Set the mood for romance with Bougie Funk’s Loverboy Candle. Infused with notes of Sandalwood, Indian Papyrus, Black Cardamom, and Iris, this candle embodies the essence of passion and sensuality, creating an ambiance that is perfect for indulging in intimate moments with your Taurus.

CODY SILVER - AB FAB SIGNED RISOGRAPH Courtesy The Pride Store Elevate your Taurus’ space with the exclusive Ab Fab Signed Risograph from Cody Silver. This limited-edition print combines exceptional quality with artistic flair, offering a unique and captivating addition to any wall that speaks to the sensual and erotic nature of the Taurus.

CODY SILVER - ORGYPORGY T-SHIRT Courtesy The Pride Store Let your Taurus express their individuality and pride with Cody Silver’s Orgyporgy T-Shirt. Fun, colorful, and unabashedly bold, this anime-inspired shirt is a celebration of sensuality and self-expression, perfectly suited for the passionate spirit of the Taurus.