A solar eclipse is nigh — here’s what that means astrologically for queer folks

Whether you’re an astrology lover, an astronomy lover, or just someone who can appreciate unique phenomena, this coming Monday, April 8, is going to be very celestially exciting. We’re about to experience a total solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between us and the Sun, causing the sky to turn dark during the day.

Let’s be honest, that’s just cool!

The question is, what does it mean in an astrological sense? To answer that, PRIDE reached out to two queer experts in astrology, Alice Sparkly Kat and Jessica Lanyadoo. We asked for their takes on why this solar eclipse is particularly impactful, what it means for queer folks, and how to make the best of its effects — oh, and avoid the worst of its consequences. Here’s what they had to say.

The astrological impact of solar eclipses. The ways that astrologers have interpreted eclipses have changed over the years, Kat tells PRIDE. “Eclipses are associated with some change in power because ancient astrologers would read the Sun as the king. When the Sun gets eclipsed, the king gets eclipsed.” However that reasoning has changed over time. “Contemporary astrologers are more likely to read eclipses less with a focus on monarchy haha and might think about it in terms of either letting go or liberation,” they explain. But how does that actually manifest? Like the interplay of the Sun and Moon in an eclipse, Lanyadoo says that an eclipse may cause things to be revealed or obscured. “In other words, certain things become clear to you when they happen, while others feel more mysterious,” they tell PRIDE. The key, they explain, is to face whatever is revealed head-on. ”The issues that get triggered in your life around an eclipse must be addressed with a brave heart and a willingness to change,” she says.

Why this eclipse is a bit different. While all of what the experts say about typical solar eclipses remains in play, this upcoming eclipse is particularly unique. “The solar eclipse in Aries coincides with a Mercury retrograde, also in Aries,” says Lanyadoo. “It’s exactly conjunct [meaning that the solar eclipse is in the same sign which amplifies its effects] with Chiron which is the comet just beyond Saturn,” adds Kat. “Chiron is usually associated with wounds but I like to think of it as a knot. It’s a point of tension or even pain. What do you do with a knot? You don’t pull it hard which makes it even tighter. You study the internal structure. Since this eclipse is conjoined to Chiron, I’d say that it’s a good time for studying the internal structure of any points of tension in your life,” they advise. Not feeling especially tied up? It’s also a great time for introspection, Lanyadoo shares. “This makes it a very fiery time that is pointing us towards greater introspection, particularly in how you use your agency, your ego, your passions, and what motivates you,” she explains. “Because of Chiron’s involvement, this is likely to be challenging. But when it comes to an eclipse, it’s always best to stay present with the emotions that come up with any challenges, so that you can better understand and cope with them.”

What it means for queer folks. Queer and trans folks in particular may be especially impacted by the eclipse, particularly when it comes to bodily autonomy, says Lanydoo. “The effects of an eclipse are felt over the course of six months, so it remains to be seen what exactly will come, but this is certainly an important time for engagement and activism,” she advises. But don’t be too concerned, counsels Kat. “Astrology is not out to get queer folks (unlike most lawmakers). The eclipses right now are happening in Aries and Libra which means that the interruption of power is making us think about how we define aggression and protection. Queer people might feel that yearning for safety more because our lives are erased and voices silenced in so many places? But the sky itself isn’t out to get us,” they say.

How to make the best of the solar eclipse’s effects. With these shifting internal dynamics, revelations, and a sense of increased bodily autonomy, it’s a great time to focus on yourself and your personal growth, Lanydoo explains. “The solar eclipse is a powerful time to evolve emotionally, and emotional self-awareness and agency are not only important for your personal life – it’s also at the foundation of any plans you are making for your career and at the center of your own experience of success and wellness. Tapping into a healthy embodiment of your ego and agency will help you to evolve in the direction of your greatest passions,” she advises.