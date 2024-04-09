5 times celebrities clapped back at biphobia & read the haters to FILTH





Another day, another reason homophobic haters are complaining and throwing a fit on the internet. This time the anger is all about a gay kiss on the show 9-1-1. Oliver Stark's character Buck kissed his friend Tommy (Louis Ferrigno Jr.) in a recent episode, and the trolls came out in forxce. We’re stoked that Stark has spoken out about fan upset over the recent bisexual storyline with his character, Buck. What we’re not thrilled about is the fact that bisexual people still need to deal with biphobia in the first place. It's 2024 y'all, get over it.

@oliverstarkk/Instagram But perhaps Stark put it best. "If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show," he wrote in his story on Instagram, "I would like you to know that I truly don't care. This is a show about love and inclusion... If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realising his bisexuality is your deal breaker - I fear you've missed the entire point of the show." Fortunately, Stark is not the only one who has clapped back to biphobic haters over the years, and it always feels good to be reminded of the support. Here are four other times celebrities had something to say about biphobia.

1. Anna Paquin Shutterstock Anna Paquin came at a fan who said she wasn’t “queer enough” after she made a post celebriting Pride month. Paquin is a proud bisexual who is married to a cis man, and she posted a series of Instagram posts to let anyone know that if they had a problem with her, they could unfollow her immediately.

2. Cardi Bi Shutterstock Cardi B will tell it like it is whenever she needs to. Back in 2016, she clapped back to people talking about her bisexuality, saying, “I been bi. I ate p*ssy before I sucked a d*ck.” She’s been married to rapper Offset since 2017, but came out in the Rita Era song “Girls” in 2018.

3. Sara Ramirez Shutterstock Former Grey’s Anatomy star called out their former employer, ABC, as biphobic after some jokes on The Real O’Neals. Having worked for the network for over 10 years, they said they were disheartened and disappointed and called on the network to do better.