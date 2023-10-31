Scroll To Top
Max Emerson Launches Kickstarter For His New Book & Queer Indie Film

The Sparkle Club Kickstarter
This is a great way to support queer media and LGBTQ+ creators!

Given the current political climate of conservatives banning LGBTQ+ books, it’s never been more important to support queer media and creators.

Writer, director, and social media influencer Max Emerson recently launched a Kickstarter page to raise funds for his upcoming novel, The Sparkle Club. The book tells the story of a gay-baiting influencer who gets canceled and is forced to do a summer of community service in rural Ohio.

“I’m doing a round of fundraising for an entire batch of creative projects, including my new novel, The Sparkle Club, which I’ve spent the last three years writing,” Emerson wrote on the Kickstarter page. “It’s taken a huge chunk of my life to create work.”

And yet, this Kickstarter isn’t just raising funds for Emerson’s new book. The page is also raising money to support an LGBTQ+ rom-com movie, titled Aichaku, from independent filmmakers at Tokyo Cowboys. The page’s current goal is set for $30,000.

Emerson has been incredibly successful with his crowdsourcing efforts over the years. Some of his other projects, such as the 2015 novel Hot Sissy: Life Before Flashbulbs and the 2017 film Hooked, also went through fundraising campaigns. At the time, half of the profits raised for Hooked were reportedly donated to LGBTQ+ homeless youth support charities.

The first chapter of The Sparkle Club can be previewed on the Kickstarter page. According to a release, “The first edition print [of The Sparkle Club] is limited to 1,000 copies. Like Max’s first novel, each copy is numbered, signed, and complete with a one-of-a-kind Polaroid picture.”

We’re always ready to support LGBTQ+ artists creating more media that makes us feel seen!

To support Max Emerson’s new fundraiser for The Sparkle Club and Aichaku, visit the campaign’s official Kickstarter page!

