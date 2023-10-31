Max Emerson Launches Kickstarter For His New Book & Queer Indie Film

Given the current political climate of conservatives banning LGBTQ+ books, it’s never been more important to support queer media and creators.

Writer, director, and social media influencer Max Emerson recently launched a Kickstarter page to raise funds for his upcoming novel, The Sparkle Club. The book tells the story of a gay-baiting influencer who gets canceled and is forced to do a summer of community service in rural Ohio.

“I’m doing a round of fundraising for an entire batch of creative projects, including my new novel, The Sparkle Club, which I’ve spent the last three years writing,” Emerson wrote on the Kickstarter page. “It’s taken a huge chunk of my life to create work.”

And yet, this Kickstarter isn’t just raising funds for Emerson’s new book. The page is also raising money to support an LGBTQ+ rom-com movie, titled Aichaku, from independent filmmakers at Tokyo Cowboys. The page’s current goal is set for $30,000.