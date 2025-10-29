Brittany Snow knows you think she's in love with Malin Åkerman and she agrees

The Hunting Wives took the world by storm earlier this year, and still has lesbians in a chokehold in large part because of the insane chemistry between stars Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman.

After going viral many times over, and even getting a Saturday Night Live faux trailer for the second season, Snow is opening up about what it was like to film those smoking hot sex scenes with Åkerman.

Snow appeared on the newest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she talked about what was happening behind the scenes of the most surprisingly sapphic show of the year. And apparently, it was almost as gay behind the scenes as what we saw on camera!

1. Gobbling mints The characters spend so much of the runtime of the show kissing and having sex that mints were a must on set. In fact, they were so worried about subjecting each other to bad breath that Snow got sick from eating too many mints. "As women, you're so mindful of each other," Snow said. "Guys, they sometimes don't care. There's not a mint in their mouth. But with Malin and I, it was like, 'Are you OK? Can I put my hand here?' It was just so nice and so different."

2. Nudity Netflix The Hunting Wives demanded that the actresses spend a lot of time topless or nude, but luckily for Snow, Åkerman is very comfortable with nudity and helped guide her through it. “Something great about Malin too — I mean, there's so many great things — but she's really, really attuned to what I was thinking or other people are thinking in terms of comfortability, so she was always very aware that — she's Swedish — so she's more, I don’t know, open with nudity," she explained. Åkerman even used her own body to protect Snow’s modesty and help her feel more comfortable shooting so many sex scenes. Snow called Åkerman “selfless” and said that Åkerman asked her, ”'Do you want me to put my body here, so you don't have to show this part of yourself?’"

3. Sex at 40 Netflix Snow is proud of the fact that the show had women over 40 having sex – with men and, more importantly, with each other — considering the way Hollywood normally treats middle aged woman. "That's very, unfortunately, rare to see women,” she said. “If you think about it, there's a stigma in Hollywood that, once you're 40, you're no longer seen as a sexual being, which is completely false. So I love that our show brought new light to that, that you don’t stop having sex when you're 40. I hope you have more."

4. Chemistry with Malin Åkerman Netflix Snow and Åkerman had such palpable chemistry on the show that people have been speculating that the attraction translated to real life, too. The two stars may not be queer in real life, but Snow admitted that their close friendship “does align” with those rumors. “I really appreciate that people think it means something else because it really goes to show the power of, when you have female connection, friendship, and good chemistry with someone that you admire and respect, it can look like you’re in love,” she said. “And I mean, I’m totally fine if people think I’m in love with Malin Åkerman because I think our friendship does align with that.”

5. Playing a queer character Netflix Despite people assuming she’s played a queer character before because she starred in John Tucker Must Die and Pitch Perfect, The Hunting Wives was actually Snow’s first foray into playing an LGBTQ+ character. “I think I always play women who have very strong female friendships and black boundaries, and curious, and kind of down for whatever. I love that about my characters that I’ve played.”