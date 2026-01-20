Skip to content
WNBA star Angel Reese joinsThe Hunting Wives season 2 — this is a lesbian emergency

The hit lesbian series just got a new MVP!

Angel Reese and The Hunting Wives​

G Fiume/Getty Images; Netflix
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 20 2026 / 3:17 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
The Hunting Wives and WNBA joining forces is something we didn’t know we needed — until now!

WNBA star Angel Reese has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives season 2, where she’ll be playing a character known as “Trainer Barbie,” Variety reports.

Reese’s character’s name plays on her real-life nicknames “Bayou Barbie” and “Chi Barbie.”

The two-time WNBA All-Star will be featured in a “co-starring role” in the Netflix show that went viral after its first season dropped because of the steamy sapphic scenes between stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman. Will Reese's character be a girl-kisser, too? No word yet, but we can hope.

The second season of the breakout hit will feature main characters Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Akerman) on the outs with each other. “But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” the synopsis reads. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

John Stamos (Full House), Cam Gigandet (Burlesque), Dale Dickey (Winter’s Bone), Kim Matula (Saturday Night), and Alex Fitzalan (The Wilds) have also been announced as newcomers for the upcoming season.

The Hunting Wives season two is currently in production and will be released sometime in 2027.

angel reesenetflixthe hunting wiveswnba

