Lesbians lost it over this flirty Emmys moment between Malin Akerman & Brittany Snow

The Hunting Wives fans were treated to a delightful surprise during the Emmy Awards when Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow showed up on stage to present an award — and got into character while doing so.
The two stepped in for Sofia Vergara to announce the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie on Sunday night. But the category and the award itself are completely irrelevant compared to the blush-worthy interaction they had on stage beforehand.
A now-viral clip shows Snow apologizing for being "slow to come out," to which Akerman cheekily replies, "Oh, I don't mind waiting for you to come out."
It's honestly hard to pick which micro-moment was the best part — the obvious set up where you know what's coming, the way Akerman delivered her comment, or Snow's reaction as the audience laughs and cheers.
Either way, we'll take all of it. If they gave Emmys for the best moments of the Emmys, this 10 second clip would definitely be a contender!
And although that was undeniably the scene stealing moment of the night for The Hunting Wives fans, it wasn't the only tasty morsel we were given. The two posed for tons of pics, did some press together, and even held hands at least once:
Overall, it was a really good night to be a fan of The Hunting Wives, Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and/or just lesbianism (even fictional) in general.
"brittany snow and malin akerman being gay as fuck on main at every opportunity they get is crazy the way brittany blushes is crazy wow i love lesbianism!!! goodnight!"
"brittany snow blushing and head over heels for malin akerman oh god i love life i love lesbians"
"brittany snow saying 'thank you for the help' to malin but she’s been thanking the girlies for the help since she locked lips with sophia bush and anna kendrick"
The Hunting Wives' season two renewal was recently announced, so if you haven't gotten around to streaming season one on Netflix yet, consider this the sign you've been waiting for to get binging!