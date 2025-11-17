Brittany Snow in a tank top and low-slung jeans has lesbians melting down

Brittany Snow is driving lesbians wild — again!
The Hunting Wives star has been on a press tour for the past few weeks promoting some upcoming projects, and the interviews and photos have been sending sapphics into a tailspin.
She got flirty with co-star Malin Akerman at the Emmys, and talked openly about their “good chemistry,” but now she’s making queer women feral for a whole new reason: wearing a talk top.
Yes, sometimes it really is that simple.
Photos from a feature Snow did with Town & Country have been going viral on social media, and it’s easy to see why. In the black and white photos, the 39-year-old queer actress is wearing a white tank top and low-slung jeans.
Basically, it’s the lesbian trifecta: arms, collar bones, and sexy hands with rings on her thumb and pointer finger!
Predictably, when you combine this outfit with the very lesbian way she is sitting in one of the shots, and sapphics went feral.
Snow has been a sapphic fave for years, but things reached a fever pitch when she got steamy with Ackerman in breakout lesbian and sapphic hitThe Hunting Wives, and was spotted looking swoon-worthy when she was photographed by both Self and Bustle.
And Snow really has been keeping queer women well fed this year. Not only did she star in The Hunting Wives (and has already started filming season 2), but she has also starred in the Hulu true-crime drama Murdaugh: Death in the Family, and the new Netflix series The Beast in Me.
But what has lesbians currently drooling are these white tank top photos, so keep scrolling to see the best reactions from thirsty sapphics across the internet!