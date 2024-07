One of my least favorite things about existing in the world as a trans person is the wider cultural assumption that I am offended by everything and I can’t take a joke. I have an excellent sense of humor. I even do comedy professionally! For money! My love of comedy even predates my trans identity by many years.

So, when I watched the pilot for The New Norm, a series that touts itself as “the first animated sit-com on X”, I didn’t dislike it because I’m trans and I was offended. No, I disliked it because it is hacky, lazy, unoriginal, and worst of all unfunny.

The New Norm debut its almost four-minute long mini pilot on the website formerly known as Twitter on June 25 to reviews that were... mixed at best. At the time of writing this, it has a rating of 1.3/10 on IMDB. Seems kinda high, really.

The show’s website, which looks like you might find it by searching on Alta Vista, offers little more information than what you can glean yourself from the pilot. It follows Norm, an Archie Bunker type, who is desperate to return to “the old normal.” He is home on house arrest after threatening his daughter’s school for trying to teach her “girls aren’t girls and men aren’t men.” If Norm’s this irate about his daughter learning about trans people in schools just wait until he hears what educators have to say nowadays about things like driving drunk or women having jobs! Joining Norm and his unnamed daughter are his wife, Janice, and Chaz. “What is that?” Norm asks upon Chaz’s arrival. Chaz replies, “’That’ is actually one of my pronouns, along with ‘they’, ‘them’, and ‘me’.” Chaz is a caricature of a caricature of a nonbinary person. They are the laziest, most easily recognizable idea of a walking, talking liberal agenda. They have pink hair and pronouns. Their roller suitcase has a Black Lives Matter sticker on it. They’re wearing a mask. Chaz is there to live with Norm and his family as part of a new government program to “reeducate homophobic, transphobic, —“ Chaz is interrupted as the door opens.

Wearing both a shirt and cap with the old Washington Commanders logo, In comes Charlie (voiced by current conservative presidential candidate Larry Elder), Norm’s boss and close friend. Chaz is bewildered how Norm, a troglodyte by their outlandish modern sensibilities, could have a friend who is… “Black” says Chaz in hushed confusion. “Did that just Black whisper?” asks Charlie, getting all the mileage out of a joke that wasn’t even funny the first time, and will not be funny again when it’s said again 20 seconds later. It would appear that comedy doesn’t always come in threes after all. While we should all know by now that having A Black Friend does not omit one from being racist, have you considered that when Charlie comes in he and Norm do a cool handshake? How could he be racist when his Black Friend greets him with a cool handshake? Checkmate, liberals. The rest of the pilot follows the footsteps of the moments before it: the dachshund is the daughter’s nonbinary emotional support dog, one of the government officials Chaz facetimes is wearing a pup mask, and an unvoiced Elon Musk appears at the end. It is a predictable, monotonous comedy gruel.

The New Norm also bills itself as “The South Park of X,” which is a steep claim. South Park, for all its faults, is worth the criticism. South Park, more often than not, is worth the time it takes to view it, understand it, criticize it and critique it. South Park has arguably done a lot of real world harm, but it still has worth as a longstanding piece of contemporary media. It's also not lazy. In South Park, the character Kenny McCormick is seldom understood through his orange parka, he still has written dialogue, whereas in The New Norm, they couldn’t even get a human person to perform their theme song — instead they opted for a grating AI-generated country singer stand in, who also sings about how much he loves Elon Musk when his likeness stops by near the end.