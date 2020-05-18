Our Fave Queer She-Ra Ship Just Became Official

The past two years have been an adventure-packed roller coaster, but the fifth and final season of She-Ra: and the Princesses of Power, DreamWorks and Netflix's groundbreaking, LGBTQ-inclusive animated series, finally dropped this past weekend, and to put it bluntly, it gave gay geeks everything they could ever ask for—including official confirmation of one of the show's most highly-shipped couples!!

Warning!! Massive She-Ra and the Princesses of Power spoilers ahead!!

In a highly-emotional moment towards the end of the new fifth season, Catra (AJ Michalka) finally confesses her love for her best-friend-turned-enemy-turned-girlfriend Adora (Aimee Carrero), and they seal that love with a widely-anticipated kiss that literally had the entire She-Ra fandom shook!

Of course, the stans who finished binge-watching the entire season freaked out on Twitter as soon as they saw the kiss happen...

Although we're super, duper sad to see the series end, we'll always cherish creator and showrunner Noelle Stevenson's masterpiece for being brave enough to give viewers actual, confirmed LGBTQ+ characters and relationships when too many shows out there are still afraid or unwilling to. There's always gonna be a special place in our hearts for Adora, Catra, and the rest of the Etheria gang!

The fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is now streaming on Netflix!