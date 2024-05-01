If you love ‘X-Men ‘97’ here are 5 more gay cartoons you need to watch

Courtesy of Marvel Animation
As X-Men ‘97’s first season’s finale approaches, it’s become increasingly clear with each subsequent episode that we are witnessing something truly extraordinary. The comics and the animated series that came before it always felt bigger and deeper than many of their contemporaries, not only because their themes speak to so many marginalized peoples’ lives and experiences, but because they did so unabashedly. The subtext is text, especially in this latest iteration that has featured queer and nonbinary characters, and, as its original showrunner Beau DeMayo himself said, pulled directly from tragedies like Pulse to make it contemporary and intrinsically queer.
It’s also just a spectacular show that somehow managed to perfectly encapsulate everything that made the ‘90s series so impactful while steering it into a new era.
As I said, we were witnessing something extraordinary. Thankfully, the show has already been renewed so we don’t have to bite our nails with anxiety waiting for that announcement. But we still have to find a way to stay busy until season two. So, if like us you’re already dreading the end of X-Men ‘97’s weekly episode drops, we have some suggestions for other gay cartoons to add to your queue and where you can stream them.
1. ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’
Any chance we get to hype up She-Ra, we’re going to take it! This series from non-binary and transmasculine creator ND Stevenson is the pinnacle of what queer cartoons can be. The series follows an orphan named Adora who leaves the fascistic Evil Horde behind to lead a group of super-powered princesses to take back their planet and the galaxy. Oh, and it’s so very, very gay.
Where to watch:Netflix
2. ‘Q-Force’
While much of X-Men ‘97’s “team of extraordinary queers” vibe is subtextual, Q-Force, on the other hand, is as out and proud about its gang of crime-fighting queerdos as you can be! In the series, a handsome secret agent leads a team of LGBTQ+ super spies on all their crime-busting adventures.
Where to watch:Netflix
3. ‘Young Justice’
One of the things we’ve always loved about X-Men is how inclusive it is, including in the age range of its heroes. Similarly, Young Justice proves you’re never too young to find your inner hero — although there will be plenty of queer teen angst, too. Sure, it’s DC rather than Marvel, but hey, when it comes to comics, we go both ways!
Where to watch:Max
4. ‘Harley Quinn’
X-Men ‘97 is truly a show for kids who grew up in the ‘90s because it has all of the trappings of the series we loved, but aged up to be perfect for an adult audience. If you’re looking for something that’s definitely for grown folks, then Harley Quinn is about to scratch that itch. This DC series sees the former paramour of The Joker going out on her own, getting empowered, causing havoc, and finding some chaotic sapphic romance. It’s also absolutely hilarious.
Where to watch:HBO Max
5. ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’
While Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts may skew a little more young adult than X-Men ‘97, it does share some of the show’s most poignant themes around identity, sectionalism, class, and overcoming oppression. Kipo, the show’s eponymous protagonist, is a young girl who discovers she has monstrous superpowers that others fear and try to harm her for while trying to find her father in a world that has gone wild — literally. Also, it features the most Magneto-coded villain this side of Genosha.
Where to watch:Netflix