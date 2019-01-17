Cardi B Slams Trump Over Government Shutdown (Cardi 2020?!)

"Our country is in a hellhole right now all for a f**king wall."

You couldn't f*ck with her if you wanted to. Yesterday on Instagram, Cardi B let her nearly 40 million followers know exactly what she thought of the government shutdown and Donald Trump.

"This sh*t is really fucking serious right bro, this sh*t is crazy," she said in a video post which now has over 10 million views on Instagram alone and has already turned into a meme.

Cardi begins the video saying: "I just wanna remind you, because it’s been a little bit over three weeks, okay. Trump is now ordering, as in summonsing, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid."

She continues:

"Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf**kers talking about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.’ Yeah b*tch! For health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b*tches could go check y'all p*ssy at the gynecologist with no motherf**king problem. I know a lot of y'all don't care because y'all don't work for the government or y'all probably don't have a job, but this sh*t is really fucking serious right bro, this sh*t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now all for a f**king wall. We really need to take this seriously, I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b*tch, because this is not what I do. But b*tch, I’m scared." Cardi concluded, "This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to fucking work to not get motherf**king paid."

The "Twerk" rapper's comments have reached politicians far wide, including CNN commentator Ana Navarro who tweeted, "Colorful language and eyelids, but the message is loud and clear and the sentiment is shared by many Americans."

Colorful language and eyelids, but the message is loud and clear and the sentiment is shared by many Americans. @iamcardib is mad as hell and scared by the continued instability and stupidity of this White House and government. https://t.co/G96YVgv0Et — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 17, 2019

It's even inciting arguments from Senators arguing if they could ethically share the linguistically vulgar video.

Time of death 9:59 pm pic.twitter.com/ukIanoJ4ri — Shannon (@TheStagmania) January 17, 2019

It also ignited a debate over semantics.

Cardi B exposes what people think about people who come from “the hood” and it aint all white people. They think because she’s not refined and doesnt speak the Queen’s English that she’s stupid. — Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) January 17, 2019

Points were made!