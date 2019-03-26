Sophie Turner on Her Sexuality: 'I Love a Soul, Not a Gender'

"Everyone experiments," the Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix actress told Rolling Stone. "It’s part of growing up."

British actress Sophie Turner is opening about her sexuality and past experiences with women.

In a cover story for the most recent issue of Rolling Stone (an honor she shared with fellow Game of Thrones cast member Maisie Williams), the 23-year-old Dark Phoenix star talked about how she knows she's ready to marry her fiancé, Jonas Brothers heartthrob Joe Jonas, despite being so young.

"I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know," she told the longrunning music magazine. "I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know."

When asked further about the girls she's met in her life, Turner then said:

"Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."