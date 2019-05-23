Lena Waithe and Halle Berry Totally Made Out on TV Last Night

Writer and actress Lena Waithe took over for Jimmy Kimmel last night on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and it was an experience.

Beyond being predictably fantastic at her monologuing and interviewing responsibilities, Lena lived out everyone’s dream when she got the opportunity to, um, make out with Halle damn Berry.

Towards the end of her monologue, Lena turned to Jimmy’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez and asked him if there was anything to get her particularly hyped up for the show. Guillermo told her the best way would be to push the “Berry Button,” a new red button installed on the wall by the stage.

He slammed the button and out comes — and you can guess this part — Halle Berry.

Halle had a moving pep talk for the stand-in host, who she worked with on the show Boomerang: “I know that you are a force of nature, right? You are a beautiful African American queen going after everything that is hers.”

But even after the encouraging words, Halle wasn’t convinced Lena was as ready as she could be for the remainder of the show.

“Now, you good or you need something else?” she asked.

“I mean, I think I’m good,” Lena said.

“No, I think you need something else.”

And, well, you really should just watch the next part for yourself.

(Skip ahead to 4:21 for the start of Halle Berry’s appearance or 6:36 for the best part.)

As easy at it would be to just watch those few seconds on repeat as a gift to yourself, the rest of Lena’s time taking over for Kimmel is also absolutely worth the watch, so when you’re able to pry your eyes from the smooch of the month, check out the rest of her monologue as well as the rest of the episode on the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel. And just pray for the day Lena actually gets her own ongoing late night hosting gig. I mean, she’s already doing everything else under the sun, surely she has time for this, too!